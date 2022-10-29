Last updated on .From the section Rangers

After boos in their previous two home games, Rangers had Ibrox bouncing with their demolition of Aberdeen

Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen.

Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind.

The result and performance eased the pressure on manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst considerably. After recent struggles, a second Premiership slip-up in successive weekends would have been seized on.

Against a backdrop of Champions League defeats and a stuttering title challenge, Van Bronkhorst has come under growing scrutiny from a sizeable and increasingly audible element of his own support.

This was just one game but a statement of intent. Everything that's been missing was all of a sudden there in abundance.

Is it a sign Rangers have turned a corner, or is there still a long road ahead?

"There was big question marks over the manager, his style, and over the players and their performance levels, their energy," former Scotland forward James McFadden told Sportscene.

"Are they playing for the manager? It was a brilliant performance for Rangers and the perfect response for the manager and the players."

Former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller added on Sportsound: "Rangers needed this performance and it will give them a big shot in the arm for the coming games."

Van Bronckhorst has fronted up amid the pressure. "As the manager they will put you accountable," he told BBC Scotland.

"That's normal as a manager and my role is to make sure we are getting back to our best form."

Rollercoaster ride begs questions over realism

Eleven months in charge after replacing Steven Gerrard, it has been the ultimate of rollercoaster rides for the Dutchman.

It's demanding being Rangers manager. Expectations are high, often unrealistic. That's increasingly the norm in football management with shelf lives as diminishing as Liz Truss v a lettuce.

Yet what is the reality of van Bronkhorst's time in charge?

Some fans haven't forgiven the concession of last season's league title to a Celtic side that was in disarray in the opening weeks.

Scottish Cup silverware was a positive and was eclipsed by that extraordinary run to the Europa League final. Considerable credit in van Bronkhorst's bank you would think.

Then came Champions League qualification against all odds. A first campaign at that level for 12 years has delivered significant finance but has proved to be utterly chastening.

Not good enough in the eyes of some of the Ibrox support, despite the obvious inequalities.

Combined with faltering domestic displays, it has led to fans questioning Van Bronkhorst's credentials, citing a lack of passion on the touchline and in front of the media as additional concerns.

"My style is my style. I've been like this for my whole career, very successful," the manager countered.

"Obviously when things are not going well you are under a microscope and even your behaviour on the touchline is a big issue.

"I will never change my style, my character, my way of playing. It's brought me so much success as a player and a manager so why should I change?"

'I expect that level every game'

Ajax visit offers chance of momentum

The rousing victory over Aberdeen may just be the kickstart van Bronkhorst and his squad need.

Rangers, to a man, excelled. John Lundstram was a driving force in midfield, Fashion Sakala came in from the cold and shone on the wing, Malik Tillman jolted back to incisive form and Antonio Colak added to his impressive goal tally. Much-maligned Alfredo Morelos got on the scoresheet too.

The fans responded and more displays of this nature will go a long way to suppressing the doubters. As would a Champions League victory at home to Ajax on Tuesday.

Third place - and the parachute into the Europa League - may be a long shot, but beating the Dutch champions would build vital momentum for Rangers, who have just three domestic games until the month-long break for the World Cup where they can regroup and re-focus.

"Our last game in the Champions League - we are ready to get the first points of this campaign," said Van Bronckhorst.

"A 90-minute performance like this on Tuesday will give us a chance against a quality opponent.

"If we win the game we have even points with Ajax and that shows really the strength of this group."