Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold says 'something's not going right' after Leeds defeat

Liverpool players dejected after the Leeds defeat
Liverpool's loss to Leeds was their first at home in the Premier League since March 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold has said "something's not going right" with Liverpool after they fell to a second successive Premier League defeat.

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 at home by Leeds on Saturday, a week after a shock 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Defender Alexander-Arnold said the Reds still have self-belief, but said setbacks "potentially make you second-guess yourself and question things".

"Clearly as a team something's not going right," he told Liverpoolfc.comexternal-link.

"It's not going as well as we want it to go.

"That's something for everyone to think about, for everyone to address and make sure we put it right, especially next week against Spurs, top-four rivals.

"We kind of need to go there and get some points if we've got any chance of reaching our aims and aspirations for the season."

Crysencio Summerville scored a dramatic late winner at Anfield as Leeds won to move out of the relegation zone.

Defeat has left Liverpool eight points adrift of the top four, with a game in hand, before they visit third-placed Tottenham in the league next Sunday.

After that, they have one more Premier League fixture, at home to Southampton on 12 November, before the competition stops for just over six weeks to make way for the World Cup in Qatar.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won four, drawn four and lost four so far this season with 16 points. At this stage in the last campaign, Liverpool had 25 points and had lost just once.

"I think we are not in the greatest run of form - I think a lot of players would say that about themselves and as a team in general," added Alexander-Arnold, who was replaced by James Milner during the Leeds defeat.

"I think it's important for us to regroup, assess what's going wrong. I think right now, it's kind of, 'pick up as many points as you can now going into this break'.

"And potentially this break will come at a decent time for us to reset and be able to get our heads straight to go into the second half of the season."

Liverpool have 'massive problems' and are 'being bullied'

Virgil van Dijk
The Leeds defeat was Virgil van Dijk's first home league loss for Liverpool, ending a run of 70 games

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said Klopp's side have "massive problems" to address as they prepare to host Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"This isn't a blip for Liverpool; this is a serious problem," said Carragher.

"Klopp must be thinking, what else can I try now? Different permutations, formations, personnel."

Under Klopp, Liverpool have been renowned for their high-intensity approach, but their former player and manager Graeme Souness, now a Sky Sports pundit, believes their midfield "just don't have it in their legs any more".

"Liverpool basically bullied teams before, their midfield bullied teams," said Souness.

"And now they're being bullied. That's making them vulnerable at the back, and they're not creating the same chances up front.

"Liverpool are a shadow [of the team they used to be]."

Speaking on Match of the Day, former England captain Alan Shearer said the number of chances Leeds had at Anfield was indicative of Liverpool's defensive struggles this term.

"I thought it was going to kick-start their season after their performance against Manchester City - you saw the energy back," said Shearer.

"[But] defensively they've been so poor and that means everyone across the back. There is a lack of protection, too many errors, too many chances - they're too easy to get through.

"I know I have said it before this season but Liverpool don't half look a yard slow."

Comments

Join the conversation

798 comments

  • Comment posted by wombulz, today at 14:04

    Wouldn't it be nice if the BBC could acknowledge how well Leeds played, rather than how badly Liverpool played?

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 14:19

      Pandemania replied:
      Leeds were quality but Liverpool were not great either. I would say its A mixture of the two is a fair reflection

  • Comment posted by marshall, today at 13:54

    Something's not right?

    Yes Trent you can't defend.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 14:02

      Arch Stanton replied:
      I think he means 'Somthing is going wrong'.

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 13:56

    Liverpool beaten by Nottingham Forest and Leeds.I'd say that things were going swimmingly.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 14:31

      Woo87 replied:
      They have the FA, the refs, VAR and the media all on their side and they still lose to the sides in the bottom 3, it's going pefectly lmao

  • Comment posted by aarddave, today at 14:00

    Speaking as a lifelong Liverpool fan (40+ years), far too many of them this season are failing to take responsibility for even the simple things and leaving it to team mates. Too many times I see a player lose possession or get beat and jog back or even just stop rather than sprint and try and fight to win the ball back. TAA has been one of the worst for that this season. No fight in any of them.

    • Reply posted by Bottle of Red, today at 14:22

      Bottle of Red replied:
      Agreed. The player's need to be held accountable for very average performances

  • Comment posted by neil210182GGMU, today at 14:03

    My opinion, for what it's worth...Klopp has done a good job, and Liverpool have probably been playing above their level for the past few years. They don't have the ££ to strengthen consistently, and those playing every game in a season are burnt out. Again, just my opinion.

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 14:10

      HKJ replied:
      Not far wrong. Add into that equation that Mane left but Salah stayed - in terms of team contribution Sadio gave so much more overall.
      After pushing hell for leather so much last season, and being pipped, psychologically that was going to take effect too.

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 13:57

    Really? Many of us think things are going perfectly.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 14:24

      Pandemania replied:
      Klopp 7 years and struggling. Just goes to show how great Sir Alex Ferguson was doing what he did over a period stretching 3 decades.

  • Comment posted by Live Forever, today at 13:55

    Yeah …something isn’t right.. you can’t defend

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:36

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      If Liverpool don’t get into next year’s CL, they can kiss any chance that they had of signing Bellingham in the summer goodbye.

  • Comment posted by lee roy, today at 14:00

    This is hilarious. They all thought they'd won the league after beating City in the community shield. Hahahaaland they said. Hahanunez more like. Looks like a South American Andy Carroll.

    • Reply posted by Wez, today at 14:03

      Wez replied:
      Original comment is original

  • Comment posted by ScoobertShot, today at 13:56

    All looks perfect from what I can see 😅😉

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:36

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Something is definitely not going right at Liverpool.

      This is the ‘re-set season’ before the start of Klopp’s next seven year run. Liverpool fans just need to endure and wait out this ‘re-set season’.

  • Comment posted by kenco, today at 13:54

    Something's not going right. Very perceptive of Trent. Should be a pundit.

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 15:57

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Having a right back doing a passable impression of a headless chicken might be part of a problem.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 13:56

    So much for "I can see things others can't"... More like everyone else can see what he can't, that he's a shocking defender and the most over-rated player in the Premier League.

    • Reply posted by MFH07, today at 14:15

      MFH07 replied:
      Yeah everyone single Liverpool player is over rated keep crying

  • Comment posted by Apache Helicopter, today at 13:53

    Alexander-Arnold admits 'something's not going right'

    Captain obvious, to the rescue!

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 17:19

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      This season was earmarked for the MIGHTY SPURS to be crowned champions right from the start!
      COYS 💪🏆

  • Comment posted by KillingJoke, today at 13:53

    Is that crypto for “we’re sh*te” ?

    • Reply posted by richycow, today at 16:57

      richycow replied:
      sounds more cryptic, unless he was commenting on bitcoin.

  • Comment posted by mrgrabber, today at 14:12

    Trent you cannot defend, Fab is slow, Virgil is casual, and Elliott...Wel he ain't no Foden is he. The sad fact is that Liverpool looked better when Milner came on. Massive overhaul needed here or accept bottom half finish is more than likely.

    • Reply posted by joshjosh, today at 14:14

      joshjosh replied:
      yeah cause foden does so much defensive work

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 14:40

    They kept saying Trent has won every medal possible at 23 and Gary Neville the other week saying Trent is world class. Trent has lost his hunger and desire as he has 'won every medal possible'

    Why would Trent track back? He is the new Dele Alli.

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 15:59

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      When I saw Gary Neville he said that TAA was world class going forward but was a liability defensively.
      He pointed out 5 goals in a row where TAA was at fault, and they were all poor defensive technique rather than mistakes.

  • Comment posted by Bonera87, today at 14:21

    Keep supporting Liverpool through this rut guys. Poor form always comes to an end, and if one man can turn things around it's Jurgen Klopp. Pay no attention to the band of haters, they are meaningless to us. Focus on our team who need us right now.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 14:28

      James replied:
      This isn't poor form. Arguably 2 good performances all season vs City and Bournemouth in the league. Very fortunate to beat West Ham & Newcastle in the other 2.

  • Comment posted by Disquieted, today at 13:58

    I wonder if Klopp's high intensity style simply burns players out. Every 2 or 3 years they seem to have a blip. Same thing happened at Dortmund as well.

    • Reply posted by kinabalu, today at 14:03

      kinabalu replied:
      This is right.

  • Comment posted by msh, today at 14:30

    Still Liverpool, you have England and the World Cup to look forward to. Oops, I forgot you are not English supporters

  • Comment posted by Daisydukes, today at 15:00

    Liverpool fans were so gobby before the season when the media were talking about crisis at Man U.....but why aren't the media now going after Liverpool the same way ?

    Delighted to see Liverpool struggling so badly.

    • Reply posted by TheCornerParty - AKA CommonSenseIsDead, today at 18:28

      TheCornerParty - AKA CommonSenseIsDead replied:
      It's because 3 months of iffy results pales into insignificance when compared to 10 years and a billion quid down a mancunian toilet....

  • Comment posted by Max Headroom, today at 14:38

    Have they perhaps changed their asthma medication?

    • Reply posted by MountainAsh, today at 15:42

      MountainAsh replied:
      Expect they’ll find form and go on a good run following the World Cup.

