Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool's loss to Leeds was their first at home in the Premier League since March 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted "something's not going right" with Liverpool after they fell to a second successive Premier League defeat.

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 at home by Leeds on Saturday, a week after a shock 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Defender Alexander-Arnold said the Reds still have self-belief, but admitted setbacks "potentially make you second-guess yourself and question things".

"Clearly as a team something's not going right," he told Liverpoolfc.com external-link .

"It's not going as well as we want it to go.

"That's something for everyone to think about, for everyone to address and make sure we put it right, especially next week against Spurs, top-four rivals.

"We kind of need to go there and get some points if we've got any chance of reaching our aims and aspirations for the season."

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Crysencio Summerville scored a dramatic late winner at Anfield as Leeds won to move out of the relegation zone.

Defeat has left Liverpool eight points adrift of the top four, with a game in hand, before they visit third-placed Tottenham in the league next Sunday.

After that, they have one more Premier League fixture, at home to Southampton on 12 November, before the competition stops for just over six weeks to make way for the World Cup in Qatar.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won four, drawn four and lost four so far this season with 16 points. At this stage in the last campaign, Liverpool had 25 points and had lost just once.

"I think we are not in the greatest run of form - I think a lot of players would say that about themselves and as a team in general," added Alexander-Arnold, who was replaced by James Milner during the Leeds defeat.

"I think it's important for us to regroup, assess what's going wrong. I think right now, it's kind of, 'pick up as many points as you can now going into this break'.

"And potentially this break will come at a decent time for us to reset and be able to get our heads straight to go into the second half of the season."

Liverpool have 'massive problems' and are 'being bullied'

The Leeds defeat was Virgil van Dijk's first home league loss for Liverpool, ending a run of 70 games

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said Klopp's side have "massive problems" to address as they prepare to host Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"This isn't a blip for Liverpool; this is a serious problem," said Carragher.

"Klopp must be thinking, what else can I try now? Different permutations, formations, personnel."

Under Klopp, Liverpool have been renowned for their high-intensity approach, but their former player and manager Graeme Souness, now a Sky Sports pundit, believes their midfield "just don't have it in their legs any more".

"Liverpool basically bullied teams before, their midfield bullied teams," said Souness.

"And now they're being bullied. That's making them vulnerable at the back, and they're not creating the same chances up front.

"Liverpool are a shadow [of the team they used to be]."

Speaking on Match of the Day, former England captain Alan Shearer said the number of chances Leeds had at Anfield was indicative of Liverpool's defensive struggles this term.

"I thought it was going to kick-start their season after their performance against Manchester City - you saw the energy back," said Shearer.

"[But] defensively they've been so poor and that means everyone across the back. There is a lack of protection, too many errors, too many chances - they're too easy to get through.

"I know I have said it before this season but Liverpool don't half look a yard slow."