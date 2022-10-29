Last updated on .From the section Irish

Philip Lowry was on target again for Crusaders as they went second

Linfield responded to last week's stinging 4-2 loss at home to Larne by securing a hard-fought 2-0 away win over 10-man Newry City.

Well-taken goals from Robbie McDaid and Joel Cooper won the game as the holders remain sixth in the Premiership table.

Crusaders went second with a 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts as Cliftonville beat Carrick Rangers 1-0.

Niall Currie's second spell as Portadown boss began with the bottom side being thumped 4-0 by Coleraine.

Despite earning what was an important win, the Blues remain nine points behind Glentoran, who knocked Larne off the top of the table with an emphatic 4-0 win over them on Friday night.

The Invermen have now dropped down to third as the Crues move ahead of them on goal difference.

Crues win despite missing two penalties

Goalkeeepr Dwayne Nelson saved two penalties for 10-man Dungannon at Stangmore Park but could not prevent Crusaders winning 2-0 and going second.

Stephen Baxter's side made the perfect start when Philip Lowry netted his eighth goal of the season after just 26 seconds, heading in McCauley Snelgrove's left-wing cross after hesitancy in the Dungannon defence.

Things got worse for Dungannon after 19 minutes when Adam Lecky robbed Nelson of possession before being brought down by Michael Ruddy. Referee Tony Clarke brandished a red card for Ruddy, but Nelson saved Lecky's spot kick.

Three minutes into the second half, Crusaders added a second when Chris Hegarty headed a free-kick back across goal and Swifts' defender Cahal McGinty could only deflect the ball past his own keeper as he tried to hold off Daniel Larmour.

Crusaders were presented with another chance to increase the lead from the penalty spot when Ethan McGee was penalised for a shirt pull on Jonny McMurray, but for the second time in the game Nelson produced a diving save, this time denying Jarlath O'Rourke.

Dungannon rarely threatened the Crusaders' goal and never looked like adding to their points total today, but the Crues move above Larne on goal difference into second spot.

