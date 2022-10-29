Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

A group of Newcastle United fans opposed to the Saudi-Arabian-backed takeover of the club are planning a protest at the home game with Chelsea.

NUFC Against Sportswashing intends to show a banner outside St James' Park on 12 November including "photos of young people who are on death row and some who were executed" in Saudi Arabia.

The group's founder John Hird said it would be a "silent protest".

Newcastle declined to comment on the protest.

The Magpies, who were 19th and winless in the Premier League when the takeover took place last October, have been one of the form teams in the top flight this season.

Manager Eddie Howe's side are fourth after beating Aston Villa 4-0 on Saturday.

Speaking to the i newspaper, external-link Hird added: "We want to be dignified. We're not going to be chanting. We're going to be standing there and we want to educate the fans.

"There's a lot to highlight, but we're going to focus on the young people.

"We're calling on fans who are against the owners, or sitting on the fence, to come and talk to us. Get informed, get some knowledge about the situation."

It has been just over a year since the Newcastle takeover when Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) took an 80% stake in the club.

Newcastle's owners provided "legally-binding assurances" to the Premier League that the state would not control the club despite Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also being the chair of PIF.

Western intelligence agencies believe Bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an allegation he denies.

However, there are many human rights issues linked to Saudi Arabia, with the country saying it had executed 81 men on one day in March.

Despite criticism, Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling welcomed the Newcastle takeover in March.

"The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is a significant investor, having invested billions in the UK and other western markets, it operates across a range of sectors," she said.

"We welcome the purchase of Newcastle United, a sign that the UK remains a great place to invest."

In the summer, a pre-season friendly with Mainz went ahead despite fans of the Bundesliga club protesting that Newcastle was a "vehicle for asserting the interests of a regime that tramples on human rights".

Hird claimed that the "vast majority" of Newcastle fans are "against what the owners are doing".

"Now is the time for the silent majority to say something," he said.

"We will be contacting local MPs, saying they should be speaking up about it.

"The dictators and oligarchs think they can come into football and do what they want with our clubs.

"It's not just about Newcastle, it's about football."

Hird describes NUFC Against Sportswashing as "a minority of fans at the moment", with the group having just over 800 followers on Twitter.

In a statement on its website in October, external-link the group wrote: "After one year of this ownership, we can say with certainty: the Saudis will never be fit and proper owners of our football club, and Newcastle United cannot be a club to be proud of until they are gone."