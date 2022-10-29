Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin's Swansea have lost only once in eight matches following their draw at Bristol City

Russell Martin says some members of his Swansea City squad may have been guilty of over-celebrating victory in the south Wales derby.

Martin felt last Sunday's win over Cardiff City - and the celebrations which followed - had an impact on Swansea's performance at Bristol City.

They claimed a point at Ashton Gate thanks to Olivier Ntcham's goal.

"They earned the right to go out and enjoy [the Cardiff win] with the supporters in the city," Martin said.

"But if you go out and do that, you have to really make sure you're a top performer the following week. That's a brilliant learning curve for some of them. Some people can do it and get away with it, some people can't.

"It's just part of their learning in how to be professional footballers at this level and what it's going to take to try and be top players at this level. I'm not going to criticise anyone for that."

Swansea's 2-0 win over Cardiff was their third successive triumph over Cardiff and their seventh victory in their last nine Championship games.

Martin's in-form side maintained their momentum despite a slow start at Bristol City, where they fell behind to Tommy Conway's goal.

Swansea's head coach gave his team permission to have a night out after the Cardiff victory but said players must not do anything which affects performance.

"I saw some pictures circulating on social media that I didn't enjoy too much," Swansea's head coach added.

"At the same time, they're human beings, they're young men, they go and win a derby game against Cardiff.

"Some of them, history-makers from last season, a lot of them from here understand the importance of it, it means so much.

"Who am I to stop them? But I think it's a great lesson. Some of them will probably stop a bit earlier than they did the other night."