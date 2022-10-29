Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Rhys Oates scored against AFC Wimbledon in his most recent appearance for Mansfield

Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates has signed a contract extension to run until the summer of 2024.

The 27-year-old scored 12 goals last season as the Stags reached the League Two play-off final.

Oates has not played a first-team game since suffering a pectoral muscle injury in August but hopes to return to action towards the end of next month.

"It's special for me to have been offered a new deal whilst I have an injury," he said. external-link

"By offering me this contract extension it shows that the club has a lot of faith in me."

Oates began his career at Barnsley and has played for Morecambe and Hartlepool, from whom he joined Mansfield in the summer of 2021.