Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness has a novel idea for his old club and Celtic to become big-hitters in England, saying: "If they agreed to build a 100,000-capacity stadium to share and joined the Premier League they would soon be top-half clubs." (Daily Mail) external-link

Rangers' Ben Davies says he's not surprised that some of the heavyweights of the English Premier League are interested in his teenage central defensive partner Leon King.(Daily Express) external-link

Sead Haksabanovic credits extra sessions with coach Harry Kewell for his positive start at Celtic. (Herald) external-link

Andy Halliday thinks a change of fortune could be on the cards for Hearts after a slice of luck of his own with his first ever deflected goal in the midweek win against RFS. (Daily Record) external-link

Veteran goalkeeper David Marshall believes Hibs are ready to put a run of results together despite losing three straight in the Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Leighton Clarkson insists Aberdeen are ready to be brave in possession against Rangers today, with the on-loan Liverpool midfielder looking forward to playing in front of 50,000 fans at Ibrox. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers need to engage home fans early and Aberdeen may be the perfect opponents since they won't sit deep and defend, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Including Celtic with Scottish football's Euro underperformers this season is lazy and anyone who's watched them can see they've been a cut above, says former Parkhead striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Remi Matthews reveals how he hit rock bottom and nearly quit football, but now the goalkeeper is loving life at St Johnstone. (Courier) external-link

Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld has been named Vancouver Whitecaps' player of the year after a stellar MLS campaign. (Football Scotland) external-link