Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Gauld, Souness

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness has a novel idea for his old club and Celtic to become big-hitters in England, saying: "If they agreed to build a 100,000-capacity stadium to share and joined the Premier League they would soon be top-half clubs." (Daily Mail)external-link

Rangers' Ben Davies says he's not surprised that some of the heavyweights of the English Premier League are interested in his teenage central defensive partner Leon King.(Daily Express)external-link

Sead Haksabanovic credits extra sessions with coach Harry Kewell for his positive start at Celtic. (Herald)external-link

Andy Halliday thinks a change of fortune could be on the cards for Hearts after a slice of luck of his own with his first ever deflected goal in the midweek win against RFS. (Daily Record)external-link

Veteran goalkeeper David Marshall believes Hibs are ready to put a run of results together despite losing three straight in the Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

Leighton Clarkson insists Aberdeen are ready to be brave in possession against Rangers today, with the on-loan Liverpool midfielder looking forward to playing in front of 50,000 fans at Ibrox. (Press & Journal)external-link

Rangers need to engage home fans early and Aberdeen may be the perfect opponents since they won't sit deep and defend, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Including Celtic with Scottish football's Euro underperformers this season is lazy and anyone who's watched them can see they've been a cut above, says former Parkhead striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)external-link

Remi Matthews reveals how he hit rock bottom and nearly quit football, but now the goalkeeper is loving life at St Johnstone. (Courier)external-link

Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld has been named Vancouver Whitecaps' player of the year after a stellar MLS campaign. (Football Scotland)external-link

"It's always about the beds when I move clubs or countries," explains 6ft , 9in Faroe Islands striker John Frederiksen, who joined Raith Rovers earlier this month. (Scottish Sun)external-link

