Glentoran manager Mick McDermott and Conor McMenamin celebrate Friday's 4-0 win over Larne

Whisper it quietly around east Belfast...but could Glentoran be about to end what would be a 14-year wait for an Irish League title success?

As statement wins go, they don't come much more emphatic than Friday's 4-0 dismantling of previously unbeaten Larne - a result which saw the Glens leapfrog the east Antrim side into top spot in the Premiership.

Played 10, won nine, drawn one, lost none - goals flowing freely with an abundance of attacking threats across the pitch, just one goal conceded - that's what you call impressive early-season form.

Yes it's early days, but it's been a flying start for the Oval outfit and the signs look somewhat ominous at this stage for their group of title rivals.

Larne were well in the game in the first half and their fans will hope this is only a temporary setback given their own recent eye-catching results, but it was the Glens who were best in the tussle of the top two under the lights on Friday night.

Magic McMenamin

As in so many games this season, it was Conor McMenamin who inspired the hosts to a victory which gives them a two-point cushion at the summit with one game in hand.

Oozing with confidence and peerless these days in Irish League terms, it was Northern Ireland international McMenamin who pulled the strings again against Larne, scoring two and creating two others as one of the mooted challengers in this season's race for the Gibson Cup were ruthlessly swept aside in front of an appreciative home support.

This just two weeks after struggling defending champions Linfield were convincingly seen off 3-0 by the Glens on their own patch.

Seemingly 'unplayable' at times, McMenamin has been in a class of his own in the Irish League's top flight this season, producing a series of outstanding individual performances.

The only potential problem for followers of Glentoran and their championship ambitions may be that he is also likely to have many admirers in England and Scotland which may lead to a move in the January transfer window.

Can they go the distance?

The Glens' bid for a first league crown since 2009 was hindered by a slow start in their 2020-21 campaign, but a strong finish saw them installed as one of the favourites for the season that followed.

The 2021-22 term promised much either side of the turn of the year as Mick McDermott's side went on a run which included just one defeat in 21 games to put themselves in pole position.

Ultimately they faltered and their challenge was derailed in the closing stages, their cause not helped by the infamous Joe Crowe Irish Cup registration affair.

So can the league's long-time 'sleeping giants' build on their promising start and go the distance this time?

Momentum can swing quickly

An embarrassment of riches in terms of of attacking options and the most frugal defence in the league make for a good combination but much can happen and everyone at the Oval will be taking absolutely nothing for granted.

Momentum can swing very quickly and beware the wounded animal in the form of big Belfast rivals and four-in-a-row title winners Linfield.

Despite their defeat on Friday, Larne also look like genuine title contenders, their credentials having been amply displayed by outstanding victories in their previous two outings - a 4-0 win over Cliftonville followed up by a 4-2 success over Linfield at Windsor Park last week.

Supporters of Crusaders and Cliftonville will also harbour realistic hopes of mounting a title push over the course of the season.

The acquisition of Aidan Wilson from Crusaders has proved a shrewd move by Mick McDermott

For the Glens' part, they look a more complete, cohesive unit than in recent years and although some of their close season signings may not have been as headline grabbing as during the previous summer, those they did add to their squad have made positive contributions so far.

Aidan Wilson has been a stabilising presence in defence, James Singleton a consistent performer in midfield and Danny Purkis chipped in with significant goals off the bench.

The influence of record signing Shay McCartan has also been more keenly felt, the ex-Bradford City and Ballymena United player revelling in the form and fitness which largely eluded him in his first season at the club.

With owner Ali Pour indicating to the BBC earlier this month his long-term commitment that more funds will be made available in the pursuit of silverware, other Irish League clubs can be forgiven for casting envious glances in the direction of east Belfast right now.

Whether Glentoran's hunger to reclaim the biggest prize in local football will be satisfied come April 2023 remains to be seen.

McDermott will understandably seek to keep expectations in check and the ability to grind out results on days when they are not at their best will be crucial, but his side's impressive start will surely have their fans at least daring to dream again.