Dumbarton v Stranraer

DumbartonDumbarton15:00StranraerStranraer
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|12
|8
|2
|2
|29
|12
|17
|26
|2
|Dumbarton
|12
|8
|2
|2
|19
|13
|6
|26
|3
|East Fife
|12
|6
|2
|4
|20
|16
|4
|20
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|12
|5
|3
|4
|22
|23
|-1
|18
|5
|Elgin
|12
|4
|4
|4
|23
|20
|3
|16
|6
|Stranraer
|12
|4
|4
|4
|18
|22
|-4
|16
|7
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|12
|4
|1
|7
|15
|19
|-4
|13
|8
|Forfar
|12
|3
|2
|7
|11
|17
|-6
|11
|9
|Albion
|12
|2
|4
|6
|12
|16
|-4
|10
|10
|Annan Athletic
|12
|2
|4
|6
|13
|24
|-11
|10