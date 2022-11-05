Close menu
Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United15:00MortonGreenock Morton
Venue: Somerset Park

Ayr United v Greenock Morton

Saturday 5th November 2022

  • Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle15:00ArbroathArbroath
  • Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00DundeeDundee
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1373328171124
2Morton136341913621
3Inverness CT136341515021
4Queen's Park146352123-221
5Partick Thistle136252524120
6Dundee135442118319
7Raith Rovers136161613319
8Cove Rangers144462224-216
9Hamilton132561324-1111
10Arbroath13247817-910
View full Scottish Championship table

