Match ends, Everton 0, Leicester City 2.
Leicester City climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Youri Tielemans' sensational first-half strike set Brendan Rodgers' side on their way to a thoroughly deserved victory at Everton.
Tielemans controlled James Maddison's cut-back with his thigh before sending a dipping effort into the top corner of Jordan Pickford's goal from the edge of the penalty area.
Harvey Barnes put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages, rifling a powerful shot past Pickford for his fifth league goal of the campaign.
The visitors dominated the first half but missed several opportunities to take the lead prior to Tielemans' moment of inspiration on the stroke of half-time.
Rodgers' team continued to create the better openings in the second half, Patson Daka blazing over the crossbar from a good position and the outstanding Maddison striking the outside of the woodwork with a curling, long-range shot.
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off with an injury just after the hour-mark to cap a miserable afternoon for the Toffees and their supporters.
The win lifts Leicester up to 13th - two places above the Toffees due to their superior goal difference.
- Reaction to Everton v Leicester and the rest of Saturday's Premier League games
- Go straight to the best Everton content
- Visit our Leicester City page
Maddison shines for dominant Foxes
Maddison's sparkling display will have done his hopes of a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad no harm whatsoever.
The 25-year-old was at the heart of the Foxes' best attacking moves but the visitors' finishing proved their downfall early on, Pickford producing a one-handed save to deny Daka before Barnes blazed over the crossbar from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's pass.
The only thing missing from Maddison's performance was a goal. James Tarkowski and Idrissa Gueye both produced blocks to deny the former Norwich man in the first half, before he rattled the woodwork with an ingenious effort midway through the second half.
He did, however, set up both Leicester goals - the first of which was a contender for goal of the season from Tielemans. The Belgium international is out of contract next summer but Rodgers has said he will "continue to work with" the 25-year-old despite his uncertain future.
Just as Everton appeared to be pushing for an equaliser, Barnes collected Maddison's lay-off before beating Pickford with a ferocious effort.
After conceding 22 goals in their first eight league games of the campaign, Leicester have shipped just three in their previous seven.
Calvert-Lewin World Cup hopes in balance
Before the game, Frank Lampard had called on his Everton players to "find consistency week-in, week-out" after collecting four points from their past two games against Crystal Palace and Fulham.
But the Toffees boss will have been left bitterly disappointed with his team's disjointed showing against Leicester, who registered 15 shots in the first half alone.
The hosts were guilty of squandering possession on several occasions, while Calvert-Lewin struggled for service in a toothless first-half performance.
Alex Iwobi, who flashed an early shot wide after Gueye had robbed Boubakary Soumare of the ball, released Calvert-Lewin in the opening minutes of the second half but the Everton striker shot straight at the onrushing Danny Ward.
While Maddison was able to enhance his World Cup prospects, Calvert-Lewin's hopes of being included in Southgate's squad appear to be hanging in the balance after the 25-year-old's second-half injury.
The Sheffield-born frontman went down clutching the back of his left thigh before being replaced by Neal Maupay.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number30Player nameCoadyAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
5.18
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
4.92
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player namePattersonAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number10Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number20Player nameMaupayAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number37Player nameGarnerAverage rating
4.58
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameWardAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number3Player nameFaesAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
8.39
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number20Player nameDakaAverage rating
6.93
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
7.11
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pickford
- 23ColemanSubstituted forPattersonat 71'minutes
- 30Coady
- 2Tarkowski
- 19Mykolenko
- 17Iwobi
- 27GueyeSubstituted forGarnerat 45'minutes
- 8OnanaSubstituted forDoucouréat 61'minutes
- 11Gray
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forMaupayat 61'minutes
- 7McNeilSubstituted forGordonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Patterson
- 4Holgate
- 5Keane
- 10Gordon
- 15Begovic
- 16Doucouré
- 20Maupay
- 26Davies
- 37Garner
Leicester
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Ward
- 27Castagne
- 18Amartey
- 3Faes
- 2Justin
- 42SoumaréSubstituted forNdidiat 70'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 8TielemansSubstituted forMendyat 90+1'minutes
- 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forAlbrightonat 78'minutes
- 7Barnes
- 20DakaSubstituted forVardyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Vardy
- 11Albrighton
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 23Vestergaard
- 24Mendy
- 25Ndidi
- 31Iversen
- 33Thomas
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 39,206
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 0, Leicester City 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Nampalys Mendy replaces Youri Tielemans.
Post update
Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Patterson (Everton).
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tarkowski with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 0, Leicester City 2. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Maddison following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Post update
Attempt saved. Wout Faes (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Vitaliy Mykolenko.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by James Justin.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Danny Ward tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Nathan Patterson replaces Séamus Coleman.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Anthony Gordon replaces Dwight McNeil.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
“Championship bound” has been spouted so much recently. Do they still say that?
No real substance by Everton today.
Can't see Frank Lampard keeping his job.
At some point this season, you feel he'll get the sack.