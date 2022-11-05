Close menu
EvertonEverton0LeicesterLeicester City2

Everton 0-2 Leicester: Youri Tielemans' spectacular goal helps Foxes overcome Toffees

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments118

Youri Tielemans, Leicester, Everton
Youri Tielemans broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion just before half-time

Leicester City climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Youri Tielemans' sensational first-half strike set Brendan Rodgers' side on their way to a thoroughly deserved victory at Everton.

Tielemans controlled James Maddison's cut-back with his thigh before sending a dipping effort into the top corner of Jordan Pickford's goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Harvey Barnes put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages, rifling a powerful shot past Pickford for his fifth league goal of the campaign.

The visitors dominated the first half but missed several opportunities to take the lead prior to Tielemans' moment of inspiration on the stroke of half-time.

Rodgers' team continued to create the better openings in the second half, Patson Daka blazing over the crossbar from a good position and the outstanding Maddison striking the outside of the woodwork with a curling, long-range shot.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off with an injury just after the hour-mark to cap a miserable afternoon for the Toffees and their supporters.

The win lifts Leicester up to 13th - two places above the Toffees due to their superior goal difference.

Maddison shines for dominant Foxes

Maddison's sparkling display will have done his hopes of a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad no harm whatsoever.

The 25-year-old was at the heart of the Foxes' best attacking moves but the visitors' finishing proved their downfall early on, Pickford producing a one-handed save to deny Daka before Barnes blazed over the crossbar from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's pass.

The only thing missing from Maddison's performance was a goal. James Tarkowski and Idrissa Gueye both produced blocks to deny the former Norwich man in the first half, before he rattled the woodwork with an ingenious effort midway through the second half.

He did, however, set up both Leicester goals - the first of which was a contender for goal of the season from Tielemans. The Belgium international is out of contract next summer but Rodgers has said he will "continue to work with" the 25-year-old despite his uncertain future.

Just as Everton appeared to be pushing for an equaliser, Barnes collected Maddison's lay-off before beating Pickford with a ferocious effort.

After conceding 22 goals in their first eight league games of the campaign, Leicester have shipped just three in their previous seven.

Calvert-Lewin World Cup hopes in balance

Before the game, Frank Lampard had called on his Everton players to "find consistency week-in, week-out" after collecting four points from their past two games against Crystal Palace and Fulham.

But the Toffees boss will have been left bitterly disappointed with his team's disjointed showing against Leicester, who registered 15 shots in the first half alone.

The hosts were guilty of squandering possession on several occasions, while Calvert-Lewin struggled for service in a toothless first-half performance.

Alex Iwobi, who flashed an early shot wide after Gueye had robbed Boubakary Soumare of the ball, released Calvert-Lewin in the opening minutes of the second half but the Everton striker shot straight at the onrushing Danny Ward.

While Maddison was able to enhance his World Cup prospects, Calvert-Lewin's hopes of being included in Southgate's squad appear to be hanging in the balance after the 25-year-old's second-half injury.

The Sheffield-born frontman went down clutching the back of his left thigh before being replaced by Neal Maupay.

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forPattersonat 71'minutes
  • 30Coady
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 17Iwobi
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forGarnerat 45'minutes
  • 8OnanaSubstituted forDoucouréat 61'minutes
  • 11Gray
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forMaupayat 61'minutes
  • 7McNeilSubstituted forGordonat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Patterson
  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 10Gordon
  • 15Begovic
  • 16Doucouré
  • 20Maupay
  • 26Davies
  • 37Garner

Leicester

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Ward
  • 27Castagne
  • 18Amartey
  • 3Faes
  • 2Justin
  • 42SoumaréSubstituted forNdidiat 70'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forMendyat 90+1'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forAlbrightonat 78'minutes
  • 7Barnes
  • 20DakaSubstituted forVardyat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Vardy
  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 25Ndidi
  • 31Iversen
  • 33Thomas
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
39,206

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away22
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 0, Leicester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 0, Leicester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Nampalys Mendy replaces Youri Tielemans.

  5. Post update

    Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Patterson (Everton).

  7. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tarkowski with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 0, Leicester City 2. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James Maddison following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wout Faes (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Vitaliy Mykolenko.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by James Justin.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Danny Ward tries a through ball, but James Maddison is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Nathan Patterson replaces Séamus Coleman.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Anthony Gordon replaces Dwight McNeil.

Comments

Join the conversation

119 comments

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 19:29

    Fair play to Leicester for standing by Brendan Rodgers, he’s turned it around.

  • Comment posted by manxie1954, today at 19:29

    How does Gordon get a game? Just a thug who can't even do short passes.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 19:31

      David replied:
      Could have got 40 mil for him lol

  • Comment posted by justoffside, today at 19:30

    A total vindication of Rodgers and his players and a resounding up yours to all the haters.
    “Championship bound” has been spouted so much recently. Do they still say that?

  • Comment posted by Andycfc1972, today at 19:34

    Maddison as got to be in the world Cup squad for me the boy is quality

  • Comment posted by y3e7attf, today at 19:30

    Fantastic win for the Foxes. The defence now looking much stronger. Tielemans has raised his game since being given the captaincy. Onwards and upwards.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:29

    Professional Performance by Leicester.
    No real substance by Everton today.
    Can't see Frank Lampard keeping his job.
    At some point this season, you feel he'll get the sack.

  • Comment posted by GoldstoneGhost, today at 19:32

    Lampard clueless and thanks for taking Maupay.

  • Comment posted by Robert Goodwin, today at 19:28

    Normal service resumed by the Toffees I see.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 19:32

    Another relegation fight it is then 😅

  • Comment posted by Fleetwood Fox, today at 19:29

    Thoroughly deserved win for Leicester. On that evidence, I’d be worried if I were an Everton supporter, they were toothless.

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 19:47

      Marc Worthington replied:
      After spending all that money on a new stadium when they should have been building a team capable of playing in it . They’ve done things the wrong way round and hopefully they’ll get relegated for being so presumptuous as to thinking they’re going to be an established prem team for years to come.

  • Comment posted by frankie_the_fox, today at 19:36

    Maddison has to go to Qatar

    • Reply posted by James, today at 19:41