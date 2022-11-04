Everton v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Everton manager Frank Lampard will provide a fitness update on his squad later on Friday.

Defenders Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey, who were both injured in Everton's opening match of the season, have trained this week.

Leicester City captain Jonny Evans could return from a four-week lay-off with a calf injury.

Ricardo Pereira is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles and is unlikely to play before January.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leicester are still in the bottom three but it feels like they have turned a corner. They lost to Manchester City last week but they gave the defending champions a good game and their confidence is up at the moment.

Even so, I think Everton are going to win this one. As we saw when they beat Crystal Palace a couple of weeks ago, if it is going to happen for Frank Lampard's side, it is going to happen at Goodison Park.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in the past five Premier League meetings, winning three of them.

Leicester have scored in each of their last 12 league games at Goodison Park.

The Foxes' only two wins in 16 Premier League visits to Everton came in December 2015 and on New Year's Day 2019.

Everton

Everton have kept a clean sheet in three of their four most recent home league matches.

They and West Ham are the only two teams not to have conceded more than twice in a Premier League game this season.

There have been only 23 goals scored in Premier League fixtures involving Everton this season - the fewest in the division.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has failed to score in any of his eight Premier League appearances against Leicester, his longest goal drought against any team.

Leicester City

Leicester lost each of their opening five Premier League away fixtures this season before a 4-0 victory at Wolves on 23 October.

The Foxes can win successive away league games for the first time since December 2020.

They have only conceded three goals in six league matches, having let in 22 in their opening seven.

Games involving the Foxes have produced 46 goals this season so far, the second-highest tally in the division behind Manchester City.

