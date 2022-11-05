Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City2FulhamFulham1

Man City 2-1 Fulham: Injury-time Erling Haaland penalty sends defending champions top

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland celebrates with Pep Guardiola after scoring the winner
Erling Haaland has now scored 18 Premier League goals this season

Substitute Erling Haaland scored an injury-time winner from the penalty spot to give 10-man Manchester City victory over Fulham and send the defending champions top of the table.

The importance of his 95th-minute strike was underlined moments later when Haaland was embraced by his manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle, and joined his team-mates on a lap of honour.

What appeared as though it would be a frustrating and potentially costly afternoon in City's pursuit of a third-successive title, instead ended with a memorable victory thanks to Haaland's 18th league goal of his dazzling start to his career at Etihad Stadium.

All seemed to be going according to plan for Guardiola's side early on, as they took the lead through Julian Alvarez's powerful finish and pressed forward looking for more goals.

But the anticipated march to a seventh successive home win this season did not transpire. Instead the game took an unexpected turn just before the the half-hour mark when Joao Cancelo muscled Fulham forward Harry Wilson off the ball in the box.

Referee Darren England pointed to the spot and showed Cancelo the red card, to the disbelief of Guardiola and his players, before Andreas Pereira sent Ederson the wrong way from the spot.

That was Fulham's first effort at goal and they rarely threatened afterwards either, even with the extra man, instead being content to sit deep and frustrate their hosts.

It initially appeared they would be successful, even when Haaland came off the bench in the second half after two games out injured.

Haaland thought he had scored the winner when he headed home a Kevin de Bruyne cross with 15 minutes to go, but the home side's celebrations were cut short when VAR showed he was offside.

City's attacks grew increasingly frantic towards the end and Haaland got no closer to finding the net, until Antonee Robinson tripped De Bruyne inside the area in injury time.

Haaland - who else? - stepped up to fire his penalty into the bottom corner, despite the best efforts of Bernd Leno, and spark wild celebrations from his team-mates, manager and in the stands.

Haaland comes off the bench to save the day

City have now won all seven of their home league games this season, but they have never left it as late as this to secure victory.

Their frustration at the way this game was panning out was demonstrated by Bernardo Silva's outburst at England before half-time when the referee failed to book Wilson for a foul - which earned Silva a booking instead.

The clamour for Haaland's introduction grew as the second half went on, with City dominating possession but failing to find a way through Fulham's massed defence.

Haaland and Phil Foden were both introduced on their rescue mission in the 63rd minute but it appeared they would find it just as difficult to make the breakthrough.

Haaland's first effort was an air-shot as he completely missed Ilkay Gundogan's knockdown and his second flew a mile wide, although in his defence he was at full stretch to reach a John Stones cross at the far post.

His disallowed goal appeared likely to be a part of the story of two points dropped for his side, but City kept coming forward and finally got their reward right at the end of the game.

Fulham will feel hard done by

Fulham came within seconds of claiming what would have been a draw that few people gave them a chance of getting at kick-off.

Their prospects had hardly been helped by a late ankle injury to top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, which ruled the Serb out of their squad.

Not for the first time this season, however, Marco Silva's side exceeded expectations. Their penalty and Cancelo's red card were a huge help of course, but Silva stuck to the same plan to keep his team compact and hit City on the break even when it was 11 men vs 10.

The four-game unbeaten run that had taken the Cottagers up to seventh in the table is over, but the spirit and organisation that Silva's side showed in the second half bodes well for tests to come.

Player of the match

Andreas PereiraAndreas Pereira

with an average of 7.33

Manchester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    6.91

  2. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.69

  3. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.68

  4. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    6.26

  5. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.26

  6. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.03

  7. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    5.77

  8. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    5.71

  9. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    5.71

  10. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    5.66

  11. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    5.62

  12. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    5.49

  13. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    5.24

  14. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    4.40

Fulham

  1. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    7.33

  2. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    7.12

  3. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    6.96

  4. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    6.93

  5. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    6.89

  6. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    6.85

  7. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    6.75

  8. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    6.74

  9. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    6.71

  10. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    6.70

  11. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    6.63

  12. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    6.42

  13. Squad number21Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.35

  14. Squad number27Player nameMbabu
    Average rating

    6.23

  15. Squad number38Player nameHarris
    Average rating

    6.08

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 5Stones
  • 25Akanji
  • 6Aké
  • 7CanceloBooked at 26mins
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16Rodri
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forRúben Diasat 90+7'minutes
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 45mins
  • 19ÁlvarezSubstituted forHaalandat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 9Haaland
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Ortega
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2TeteBooked at 63mins
  • 31Diop
  • 13Ream
  • 33RobinsonBooked at 90mins
  • 6ReedBooked at 45mins
  • 26João Palhinha
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forJamesat 76'minutes
  • 18PereiraBooked at 7minsSubstituted forHarrisat 88'minutes
  • 20WillianSubstituted forMbabuat 80'minutes
  • 30Alves MoraisSubstituted forCairneyat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 3Kurzawa
  • 4Tosin
  • 5Duffy
  • 10Cairney
  • 21James
  • 25Onomah
  • 27Mbabu
  • 38Harris
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 2, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Fulham 1.

  3. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Issa Diop (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney with a cross.

  6. Booking

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Rúben Dias replaces Ilkay Gündogan.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Manchester City 2, Fulham 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Penalty Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne draws a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Antonee Robinson (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Booking

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Tim Ream.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Luke Harris replaces Andreas Pereira.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

  16. Post update

    Daniel James (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Kevin Mbabu replaces Willian.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Carlos Vinícius.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Daniel James replaces Harry Wilson because of an injury.

Comments

Join the conversation

746 comments

  • Comment posted by Game over, today at 17:07

    I have to say to get 3 points from a game where you are down to 10 men and the other team has parked the bus is what you need to win the league. Ballsy performance from City (ManU fan).

  • Comment posted by Sport Report, today at 17:03

    10 men for most of the match and still 70% possession. Unbelievable Jeff.

    • Reply posted by Marord, today at 17:25

      Marord replied:
      70% of the Premier League money cache as well

  • Comment posted by chuckles47, today at 17:04

    The penalty was a bit soft.

    But De Bruyne is the best player in the League by a mile. Taking on players, pinpoint passes, playing the wings, tackling. He was everywhere today, really a player that doesn't need to be winning to play great.

    • Reply posted by Trevor, today at 17:07

      Trevor replied:
      'a bit soft' ? Worst penno decision EVER

  • Comment posted by Removed, today at 17:00

    Great job and not a red in my book. Refs useless as usual and I'm not a City fan

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 17:08

      Celts replied:
      Not a penalty either. Lovely swan dive from De Bruyne after minimal contact. Not all contact is enough to make you go down. He exaggerated it.

  • Comment posted by Game over, today at 17:10

    This HYS is full of salty Liverpool fans. Hilarious. Cry me a river.

    • Reply posted by as it is, today at 17:17

      as it is replied:
      Brightens a dull Saturday my friend let them continue

  • Comment posted by Maso73, today at 17:05

    I always commend smaller clubs to go and fight for points against big clubs. In this case Fulham deserved absolutely nothing and got it. Against 10 men most of the match, couldn’t even get out of their half on goal kicks. No counters against short defense. Great job MC you deserved it.

    • Reply posted by Curt LeGooner , today at 17:31

      Curt LeGooner replied:
      I honestly hope Fulham get relegated after watching that pitiful display against 10 men. Utterly useless!

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 17:03

    as a spurs fan I just want to say city were superb

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 17:23

      Mate replied:
      Not somewhere Spurs really had much experience in hahaha think you been top once in about 50 years and never won the PL since its transformation

  • Comment posted by jimmy1960, today at 17:13

    Perhaps a soft penalty decision against Fulham. They can moan & complain. Rival fans say he dived. The end of is, that Fulham did not make the extra man count. Keep the ball. Keep shape. I am not a city fan. I follow Arsenal so you can imagine my frustration.

  • Comment posted by RPGDave, today at 17:03

    No way red card

    Refs are a joke but City got what they deserved 3 points

    • Reply posted by Colin reeve, today at 17:45

      Colin reeve replied:
      Well as a City fan it was a red card, if a little harsh, it was offside and it was a penalty, so ref got all the big decisions right.

  • Comment posted by fufyufyu, today at 17:08

    Trolls are out early today, why don't you all go back to rawk and let grown up City and Fulham fans post their opinions without having to view your repetive nonsense

    • Reply posted by Oddbod, today at 17:11

      Oddbod replied:
      Stick to bringing up past events keyboard lad

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 17:02

    Manchester City's 10th game in a just over a month and they've just played with 10 men for most of the match and got the result in the end.
    Pep has the fittest team in the premiership.
    Maybe that's his secret to his success along with the millions.
    Deadly combination.

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 17:09

      2 cents replied:
      Correction 9 men because Grealish played dead the whole time he was there.

  • Comment posted by Essjay, today at 17:05

    City won like champions do, it's not always pretty.

    • Reply posted by DFC, today at 17:08

      DFC replied:
      But not like European Champions do, they wouldn’t have a clue

  • Comment posted by lockyabins, today at 17:14

    Willing to admit we got lucky on this one. Don’t think it was a penalty and goalie should have done better. However, I’ll take the win!!

    • Reply posted by Goodbye, today at 17:31

      Goodbye replied:
      Are you real? Fulham retreated with 10 men. Embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 17:02

    WELL PLAYED Fulham.
    71% possession by ten man city, important win.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:12

    I mean 29% possession against TEN men from the 26th minute...only 2 shots on target...zero corners...Fulham...wow. Bad.

  • Comment posted by td62, today at 17:18

    City penalty or not, haven’t seen it, but surely fulham should have shown a bit more ambition against 10 men for an hour? They have been getting decent results, so go for it a bit.

    • Reply posted by Theres always next season, today at 17:21

      Theres always next season replied:
      Missing their top scorer

  • Comment posted by LEARY, today at 17:07

    Ho ho ho City top proven ability and guile.Best team in the league

    • Reply posted by Marord, today at 17:26

      Marord replied:
      Proven unlimited oil money too

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 17:07

    Bugger it I thought Fulham were gonna hold out. Should have known better

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 17:29

    Why do Man City have twice as many points than Liverpool, whose fans constantly posted they have the greatest team in the world?

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 17:34

      thelantern1212 replied:
      Precisely. I've never seen LFC cheat, never seen them get doubtable VAR decisions, always noticed they have the best player in the world in every position. And no team is as gifted to make sure they end up half way down the table. Takes skill that!

  • Comment posted by Maso73, today at 17:22

    We here often how Liverpool poor form was affected by Mane’s departure. Over the last five years MC wan 4 out of five championships after the departure of Kompany, Aguaro, Silva, … and in every case many wondered how they could adjust. The answer in all cases was clear. If you manage well, you win

    • Reply posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 17:25

      TheSecretPundit replied:
      No, the answer is if you recruit well and keep topping up good players with good or better ones year on year, you keep the quality at the club, then you win. Recruitment is the first step to success, not management, unless you mean management of the board?
<