Manchester City v Fulham

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has returned to training after missing two matches with a foot problem.
Manager Pep Guardiola will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday.
In-form Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano faces a lengthy absence after suffering a ruptured Achilles during training this week.
Bobby Decordova-Reid is suspended for accumulating five bookings but Layvin Kurzawa has overcome a calf injury and could be involved.
Fantasy Football has gone into meltdown since Erling Haaland got injured last week - he sat out last weekend's win over Leicester and the midweek victory over Seville, but will he or won't he be back here?
Either way, I think City will win this one pretty comfortably. The only thing I wasn't sure about was whether Fulham would manage a consolation goal - I have got Ederson in goal in my Fantasy team so I am going to say no, they won't.
Prediction: 3-0
- Manchester City have won 12 consecutive matches against Fulham in all competitions and are unbeaten in 18 since a 3-1 home league defeat in April 2009.
- They've also scored in 28 successive games spanning 18 years in this fixture.
- Fulham have lost nine successive Premier League meetings, failing to score in each of the last five. This is their longest top-flight losing streak against a particular opponent.
- City have earned 14 consecutive home wins in all competitions, two shy of their longest streak of 16 set between November 1920 and August 1921.
- They are the first club to have scored at least three goals in 10 top-flight home matches in a row since Aston Villa's record of 15 from December 1930 to September 1931.
- City have 22 Premier League wins in 2022, more than any other team.
- Erling Haaland can become only the second Manchester City player to score in six successive Premier League home appearances, emulating Alvaro Negredo in 2013.
- Pep Guardiola has won all nine games as a manager against Marco Silva by an aggregate score of 31-5.
- He has won all seven matches against Fulham in all competitions.
- Fulham are unbeaten in their past four league fixtures (W2, D2).
- They have already equalled their total of five victories from their previous top-flight campaign in 2020-21.
- The Cottagers can win consecutive Premier League away matches for the first time since 2013.
- Fulham's 24 shots versus Everton last week is their most in a Premier League game without scoring since such data was first recorded in 2003-04.
- Andreas Pereira created a league-high 20 chances in October for a season's total of 34, second only to Kevin De Bruyne's 40.
