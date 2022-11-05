Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

George Harmon nods in the winner for his first Ross County goal

Ross County produced a spirited comeback to beat St Mirren and rise off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Jordan White put the hosts ahead after 10 minutes before Ryan Strain's fantastic free-kick levelled the score just three minutes later.

Mark O'Hara's header put St Mirren ahead with the last touch of the first half, before Jordan Tillson and George Harmon earned County the win.

County go three points clear of Dundee United, whilst St Mirren stay fifth.

Despite their lowly position, it wasn't a huge surprise when White gave County the lead early on. Victor Loturi crossed in after a corner was half-cleared, and the big striker was unmarked as he poked in at the back post.

St Mirren's response was immediate. Strain raised eyebrows when he lined up a free-kick from 30 yards out. He raised the roof of the away end when his effort whistled in.

The remainder of the first half was dominated by County, but they failed to turn those chances into goals and it looked like the Buddies had punished them when O'Hara looped a header in with the last touch of the first half.

The lead didn't last long. Owura Edwards crossed in and again, St Mirren failed to clear. The ball dropped kindly to Tillson and his half volley took a wicked deflection to wrong foot a furious Trevor Carson.

Four minutes later, County had the lead. Again, Owura was the creator, but this time his cross was nodded in by Harmon, with the ball creeping beyond the outstretched Carson.

Both sides became desperate in their search for another goal - County looking for a killer and St Mirren for an equaliser. The closest either side would come was when Ross Laidlaw denied Alex Greive.

St Mirren have now conceded 17 goals in their six away games so far this season, but they remain just three points off third place.

Meanwhile, Ross County now have a two-point buffer ahead of Dundee United at the bottom, while going level on 12 points with Kilmarnock.

Player of the Match - Owura Edwards

Impressive in a spirited County team, he set up the second and third goals. A dangerous winger, he needs to add consistency.

County finally come good as Saints squander lead - analysis

Malky Mackay has consistently shown a calm head in the last few weeks, and his faith was finally justified as his players fought back to beat a plucky St Mirren side.

He's been insistent that the good performances would eventually lead to good results, and he's been proven right.

For St Mirren, it's an incredibly tight league table and Stephen Robinson's side balance on the precipice of a European chase or a scramble to put distance between those struggling at the bottom.

Unless they address this away form - five losses from six - they will struggle to hold on to their lofty perch.

What's next?

Ross County head to Easter Road to play Hibernian on Tuesday night, whilst St Mirren host St Johnstone the following evening (both 19:45 GMT).

Player of the match

St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren Ross County Avg Squad number 10 Player name Dhanda Average rating 8.89 Squad number 16 Player name Harmon Average rating 7.68 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 7.61 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 7.58 Squad number 12 Player name Johnson Average rating 7.49 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 7.48 Squad number 7 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.42 Squad number 6 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 7.40 Squad number 14 Player name Loturi Average rating 7.32 Squad number 19 Player name Hiwula-Mayifuila Average rating 7.28 Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 7.25 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 7.05 Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 4.29 Squad number 9 Player name Samuel Average rating 4.07 Squad number 18 Player name Akio Average rating 4.01 St Mirren Avg Squad number 3 Player name Tanser Average rating 4.81 Squad number 16 Player name Erhahon Average rating 4.44 Squad number 21 Player name Greive Average rating 4.23 Squad number 7 Player name Ayunga Average rating 4.02 Squad number 6 Player name O'Hara Average rating 3.96 Squad number 10 Player name Main Average rating 3.92 Squad number 17 Player name Baccus Average rating 3.76 Squad number 23 Player name Strain Average rating 3.64 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 3.63 Squad number 1 Player name Carson Average rating 3.40 Squad number 18 Player name Dunne Average rating 3.36 Squad number 31 Player name Gallagher Average rating 3.01 Squad number 13 Player name Gogic Average rating 2.99 Squad number 11 Player name Kiltie Average rating 2.81 Squad number 9 Player name Brophy Average rating 2.57