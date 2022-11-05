Match ends, Ross County 3, St. Mirren 2.
Ross County produced a spirited comeback to beat St Mirren and rise off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
Jordan White put the hosts ahead after 10 minutes before Ryan Strain's fantastic free-kick levelled the score just three minutes later.
Mark O'Hara's header put St Mirren ahead with the last touch of the first half, before Jordan Tillson and George Harmon earned County the win.
County go three points clear of Dundee United, whilst St Mirren stay fifth.
Despite their lowly position, it wasn't a huge surprise when White gave County the lead early on. Victor Loturi crossed in after a corner was half-cleared, and the big striker was unmarked as he poked in at the back post.
St Mirren's response was immediate. Strain raised eyebrows when he lined up a free-kick from 30 yards out. He raised the roof of the away end when his effort whistled in.
The remainder of the first half was dominated by County, but they failed to turn those chances into goals and it looked like the Buddies had punished them when O'Hara looped a header in with the last touch of the first half.
The lead didn't last long. Owura Edwards crossed in and again, St Mirren failed to clear. The ball dropped kindly to Tillson and his half volley took a wicked deflection to wrong foot a furious Trevor Carson.
Four minutes later, County had the lead. Again, Owura was the creator, but this time his cross was nodded in by Harmon, with the ball creeping beyond the outstretched Carson.
Both sides became desperate in their search for another goal - County looking for a killer and St Mirren for an equaliser. The closest either side would come was when Ross Laidlaw denied Alex Greive.
St Mirren have now conceded 17 goals in their six away games so far this season, but they remain just three points off third place.
Meanwhile, Ross County now have a two-point buffer ahead of Dundee United at the bottom, while going level on 12 points with Kilmarnock.
Player of the Match - Owura Edwards
County finally come good as Saints squander lead - analysis
Malky Mackay has consistently shown a calm head in the last few weeks, and his faith was finally justified as his players fought back to beat a plucky St Mirren side.
He's been insistent that the good performances would eventually lead to good results, and he's been proven right.
For St Mirren, it's an incredibly tight league table and Stephen Robinson's side balance on the precipice of a European chase or a scramble to put distance between those struggling at the bottom.
Unless they address this away form - five losses from six - they will struggle to hold on to their lofty perch.
What's next?
Ross County head to Easter Road to play Hibernian on Tuesday night, whilst St Mirren host St Johnstone the following evening (both 19:45 GMT).
Player of the match
DhandaYan Dhanda
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
8.89
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number12Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number7Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number6Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number19Player nameHiwula-MayifuilaAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number9Player nameSamuelAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number18Player nameAkioAverage rating
4.01
St Mirren
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number16Player nameErhahonAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number21Player nameGreiveAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number7Player nameAyungaAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number6Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
3.92
- Squad number17Player nameBaccusAverage rating
3.76
- Squad number23Player nameStrainAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
3.63
- Squad number1Player nameCarsonAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number18Player nameDunneAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number31Player nameGallagherAverage rating
3.01
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
2.99
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
2.81
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
2.57
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 12Johnson
- 5BaldwinSubstituted forWatsonat 26'minutes
- 6Iacovitti
- 16Harmon
- 22Tillson
- 14LoturiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCancolaat 73'minutes
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forSamuelat 82'minutes
- 10Dhanda
- 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forAkioat 81'minutes
- 26WhiteBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Cancola
- 9Samuel
- 15Watson
- 17Olaigbe
- 18Akio
- 21Munro
- 30Smith
- 31Eastwood
St Mirren
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Carson
- 23Strain
- 13GogicSubstituted forGreiveat 62'minutes
- 31Gallagher
- 18Dunne
- 22FraserSubstituted forKiltieat 78'minutes
- 17Baccus
- 16ErhahonSubstituted forTanserat 62'minutes
- 6O'HaraBooked at 67mins
- 7AyungaBooked at 68mins
- 10MainBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBrophyat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tanser
- 4Shaughnessy
- 8Flynn
- 9Brophy
- 11Kiltie
- 12Henderson
- 21Greive
- 27Urminsky
- 32Kenny
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 3,589
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 3, St. Mirren 2.
Booking
Jordan White (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).
Post update
Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ryan Strain.
Post update
Yan Dhanda (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).
Post update
Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by George Harmon.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Dominic Samuel replaces Owura Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. William Akio replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Greg Kiltie replaces Marcus Fraser.
Post update
David Cancola (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren).