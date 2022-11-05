Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County3St MirrenSt Mirren2

Ross County 3-2 St Mirren: County off bottom after spirited fightback

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

George Harmon nods in the winner - his first County goal
Ross County produced a spirited comeback to beat St Mirren and rise off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Jordan White put the hosts ahead after 10 minutes before Ryan Strain's fantastic free-kick levelled the score just three minutes later.

Mark O'Hara's header put St Mirren ahead with the last touch of the first half, before Jordan Tillson and George Harmon earned County the win.

County go three points clear of Dundee United, whilst St Mirren stay fifth.

Despite their lowly position, it wasn't a huge surprise when White gave County the lead early on. Victor Loturi crossed in after a corner was half-cleared, and the big striker was unmarked as he poked in at the back post.

St Mirren's response was immediate. Strain raised eyebrows when he lined up a free-kick from 30 yards out. He raised the roof of the away end when his effort whistled in.

The remainder of the first half was dominated by County, but they failed to turn those chances into goals and it looked like the Buddies had punished them when O'Hara looped a header in with the last touch of the first half.

The lead didn't last long. Owura Edwards crossed in and again, St Mirren failed to clear. The ball dropped kindly to Tillson and his half volley took a wicked deflection to wrong foot a furious Trevor Carson.

Four minutes later, County had the lead. Again, Owura was the creator, but this time his cross was nodded in by Harmon, with the ball creeping beyond the outstretched Carson.

Both sides became desperate in their search for another goal - County looking for a killer and St Mirren for an equaliser. The closest either side would come was when Ross Laidlaw denied Alex Greive.

St Mirren have now conceded 17 goals in their six away games so far this season, but they remain just three points off third place.

Meanwhile, Ross County now have a two-point buffer ahead of Dundee United at the bottom, while going level on 12 points with Kilmarnock.

Player of the Match - Owura Edwards

Impressive in a spirited County team, he set up the second and third goals. A dangerous winger, he needs to add consistency.
County finally come good as Saints squander lead - analysis

Malky Mackay has consistently shown a calm head in the last few weeks, and his faith was finally justified as his players fought back to beat a plucky St Mirren side.

He's been insistent that the good performances would eventually lead to good results, and he's been proven right.

For St Mirren, it's an incredibly tight league table and Stephen Robinson's side balance on the precipice of a European chase or a scramble to put distance between those struggling at the bottom.

Unless they address this away form - five losses from six - they will struggle to hold on to their lofty perch.

What's next?

Ross County head to Easter Road to play Hibernian on Tuesday night, whilst St Mirren host St Johnstone the following evening (both 19:45 GMT).

Player of the match

DhandaYan Dhanda

with an average of 8.89

Ross County

  1. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    8.89

  2. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    7.68

  3. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.61

  4. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    7.58

  5. Squad number12Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    7.49

  6. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    7.48

  7. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.42

  8. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    7.40

  9. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    7.32

  10. Squad number19Player nameHiwula-Mayifuila
    Average rating

    7.28

  11. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    7.25

  12. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    7.05

  13. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    4.29

  14. Squad number9Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    4.07

  15. Squad number18Player nameAkio
    Average rating

    4.01

St Mirren

  1. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    4.81

  2. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    4.44

  3. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    4.23

  4. Squad number7Player nameAyunga
    Average rating

    4.02

  5. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    3.96

  6. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    3.92

  7. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    3.76

  8. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    3.64

  9. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    3.63

  10. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    3.40

  11. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    3.36

  12. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    3.01

  13. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    2.99

  14. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    2.81

  15. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    2.57

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 12Johnson
  • 5BaldwinSubstituted forWatsonat 26'minutes
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16Harmon
  • 22Tillson
  • 14LoturiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCancolaat 73'minutes
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forSamuelat 82'minutes
  • 10Dhanda
  • 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forAkioat 81'minutes
  • 26WhiteBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Cancola
  • 9Samuel
  • 15Watson
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 18Akio
  • 21Munro
  • 30Smith
  • 31Eastwood

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 23Strain
  • 13GogicSubstituted forGreiveat 62'minutes
  • 31Gallagher
  • 18Dunne
  • 22FraserSubstituted forKiltieat 78'minutes
  • 17Baccus
  • 16ErhahonSubstituted forTanserat 62'minutes
  • 6O'HaraBooked at 67mins
  • 7AyungaBooked at 68mins
  • 10MainBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBrophyat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tanser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Brophy
  • 11Kiltie
  • 12Henderson
  • 21Greive
  • 27Urminsky
  • 32Kenny
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
3,589

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 3, St. Mirren 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 3, St. Mirren 2.

  3. Booking

    Jordan White (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ryan Strain.

  7. Post update

    Yan Dhanda (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).

  11. Post update

    Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by George Harmon.

  13. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Dominic Samuel replaces Owura Edwards.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. William Akio replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Kiltie.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Greg Kiltie replaces Marcus Fraser.

  19. Post update

    David Cancola (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren).

