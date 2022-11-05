Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Alexandro Bernabei was penalised for a handball after a VAR check

Celtic crushed a remarkable Dundee United comeback in a jaw-dropping finale to roar seven points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit.

Dylan Levitt appeared to have rescued a point for the visitors with his 87th-minute strike, but Celtic substitutes Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada struck in stoppage time at a raucous Parkhead.

Sead Haksabanovic netted a first-half brace either side of Steven Fletcher's spot kick after a VAR intervention.

United now sit bottom of the table.

Celtic's lead could be narrowed if Rangers overcome St Johnstone in Sunday's early kick-off.

The hosts flew out the blocks on their return to domestic action. Jota slid an enticing ball across the face of the United goal, with Haksabanovic lurking at the back post for his first Celtic goal.

The home fans would have been hoped with the early lead, Celtic would inflict another trouncing of United, similar to the 9-0 thumping handed out earlier in the campaign. However, quite the opposite followed.

Fletcher's header undoubtedly struck the arm of leaping left-back Alexandro Bernabei inside the box, although he knew very little about it. After a lengthy VAR check, a spot-kick was awarded by referee David Dickinson with Fletcher stroking the ball down the middle for a controversial equaliser.

Celtic regained the upper hand when Montenegro international Haksabanovic sliced an effort by the fingertips of a helpless Mark Birighitti in the United goal.

After the interval, the hosts peppered the box without crafting a clear-cut opportunity to possess a more comfortable lead prior to a late flurry of gilt-edged chances for United, including Greg Taylor's goal-line clearance to deny Glenn Middleton and Ryan Edwards striking a post.

Then, bedlam. Levitt caressed a curling ball with just two minutes of normal time left that deceived everyone, including Celtic keeper Joe Hart, to hush Celtic Park.

However, Celtic were not done. Three minutes later, substitute Kyogo skimmed a glancing header to prompt chaos inside a bouncing Celtic Park, before Abada audaciously chipped over Birighitti to squash the juice out of the Tangerines.

Player of the match - Jota

Despite not being amongst the goals, the Portugese winger produced moments of magic on his return to the Celtic starting line-up.

'Never stop' attitude displayed again - analysis

Catch your breath if you can. This was a prime example of everything Ange Postecoglou promised when he came to Celtic over a year ago. Goals galore, attacking football and a never-say-die attitude.

In seasons gone by, Celtic would have succumbed to a 2-2 draw, a disappointing drop of points. But despite conceding with just two minutes of regulation time remaining, you'd have been a brave soul if you didn't fancy Celtic to carve out a winner late on... never mind two.

For United, it's gut-wrenching. To come so close to grabbing something from Celtic Park, especially following their 9-0 hammering earlier on in the season, is harrowing. Liam Fox can take plenty from his side's grit and determination, but it's never nice to be looking all the way up from the pit of the table.

What's next

Celtic travel to Fir Park on Wednesday evening to take on Motherwell (19:45 GMT), while Dundee United host Kilmarnock at the same time.

More to follow.

Player of the match Abada Liel Abada with an average of 7.23 Celtic Celtic Celtic

Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United Celtic Avg Squad number 11 Player name Abada Average rating 7.23 Squad number 8 Player name Furuhashi Average rating 7.18 Squad number 17 Player name Jota Average rating 7.06 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.89 Squad number 20 Player name Carter-Vickers Average rating 6.85 Squad number 33 Player name O'Riley Average rating 6.80 Squad number 41 Player name Hatate Average rating 6.64 Squad number 56 Player name Ralston Average rating 6.57 Squad number 49 Player name Forrest Average rating 6.48 Squad number 9 Player name Haksabanovic Average rating 6.41 Squad number 14 Player name Turnbull Average rating 6.38 Squad number 6 Player name Jenz Average rating 6.34 Squad number 38 Player name Maeda Average rating 6.27 Squad number 7 Player name Giakoumakis Average rating 6.26 Squad number 25 Player name Bernabei Average rating 6.23 Squad number 1 Player name Hart Average rating 5.98 Dundee United Avg Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 6.14 Squad number 9 Player name Fletcher Average rating 5.88 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 5.69 Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 5.67 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 5.64 Squad number 15 Player name Middleton Average rating 5.55 Squad number 22 Player name Freeman Average rating 5.53 Squad number 14 Player name Sibbald Average rating 5.50 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 5.47 Squad number 16 Player name Behich Average rating 5.46 Squad number 18 Player name McGrath Average rating 5.41 Squad number 10 Player name Djoum Average rating 5.41 Squad number 3 Player name McMann Average rating 5.40 Squad number 17 Player name Meekison Average rating 5.24 Squad number 1 Player name Birighitti Average rating 5.02