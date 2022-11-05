Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic4Dundee UtdDundee United2

Celtic 4-2 Dundee United: League leaders win thriller to extend lead

By Amy CanavanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Alexandro Bernabei
Alexandro Bernabei was penalised for a handball after a VAR check

Celtic crushed a remarkable Dundee United comeback in a jaw-dropping finale to roar seven points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit.

Dylan Levitt appeared to have rescued a point for the visitors with his 87th-minute strike, but Celtic substitutes Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada struck in stoppage time at a raucous Parkhead.

Sead Haksabanovic netted a first-half brace either side of Steven Fletcher's spot kick after a VAR intervention.

United now sit bottom of the table.

Celtic's lead could be narrowed if Rangers overcome St Johnstone in Sunday's early kick-off.

The hosts flew out the blocks on their return to domestic action. Jota slid an enticing ball across the face of the United goal, with Haksabanovic lurking at the back post for his first Celtic goal.

The home fans would have been hoped with the early lead, Celtic would inflict another trouncing of United, similar to the 9-0 thumping handed out earlier in the campaign. However, quite the opposite followed.

Fletcher's header undoubtedly struck the arm of leaping left-back Alexandro Bernabei inside the box, although he knew very little about it. After a lengthy VAR check, a spot-kick was awarded by referee David Dickinson with Fletcher stroking the ball down the middle for a controversial equaliser.

Celtic regained the upper hand when Montenegro international Haksabanovic sliced an effort by the fingertips of a helpless Mark Birighitti in the United goal.

After the interval, the hosts peppered the box without crafting a clear-cut opportunity to possess a more comfortable lead prior to a late flurry of gilt-edged chances for United, including Greg Taylor's goal-line clearance to deny Glenn Middleton and Ryan Edwards striking a post.

Then, bedlam. Levitt caressed a curling ball with just two minutes of normal time left that deceived everyone, including Celtic keeper Joe Hart, to hush Celtic Park.

However, Celtic were not done. Three minutes later, substitute Kyogo skimmed a glancing header to prompt chaos inside a bouncing Celtic Park, before Abada audaciously chipped over Birighitti to squash the juice out of the Tangerines.

Player of the match - Jota

Jota
Despite not being amongst the goals, the Portugese winger produced moments of magic on his return to the Celtic starting line-up.

'Never stop' attitude displayed again - analysis

Catch your breath if you can. This was a prime example of everything Ange Postecoglou promised when he came to Celtic over a year ago. Goals galore, attacking football and a never-say-die attitude.

In seasons gone by, Celtic would have succumbed to a 2-2 draw, a disappointing drop of points. But despite conceding with just two minutes of regulation time remaining, you'd have been a brave soul if you didn't fancy Celtic to carve out a winner late on... never mind two.

For United, it's gut-wrenching. To come so close to grabbing something from Celtic Park, especially following their 9-0 hammering earlier on in the season, is harrowing. Liam Fox can take plenty from his side's grit and determination, but it's never nice to be looking all the way up from the pit of the table.

What's next

Celtic travel to Fir Park on Wednesday evening to take on Motherwell (19:45 GMT), while Dundee United host Kilmarnock at the same time.

More to follow.

Player of the match

AbadaLiel Abada

with an average of 7.23

Celtic

  1. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.23

  2. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.18

  3. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.06

  4. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.89

  5. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.85

  6. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.80

  7. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.64

  8. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    6.57

  9. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.48

  10. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    6.41

  11. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    6.38

  12. Squad number6Player nameJenz
    Average rating

    6.34

  13. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.27

  14. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    6.26

  15. Squad number25Player nameBernabei
    Average rating

    6.23

  16. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    5.98

Dundee United

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.14

  2. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    5.88

  3. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    5.69

  4. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    5.67

  5. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    5.64

  6. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    5.55

  7. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    5.53

  8. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    5.50

  9. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    5.47

  10. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    5.46

  11. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.41

  12. Squad number10Player nameDjoum
    Average rating

    5.41

  13. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    5.40

  14. Squad number17Player nameMeekison
    Average rating

    5.24

  15. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    5.02

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 6JenzBooked at 90mins
  • 25BernabeiBooked at 11minsSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
  • 14TurnbullSubstituted forMaedaat 88'minutes
  • 33O'Riley
  • 41Hatate
  • 9HaksabanovicSubstituted forAbadaat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7GiakoumakisSubstituted forFuruhashiat 65'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forForrestat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 4Starfelt
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 11Abada
  • 13Mooy
  • 28Abildgaard
  • 31Siegrist
  • 38Maeda
  • 49Forrest

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Birighitti
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 3McMann
  • 22FreemanBooked at 88mins
  • 23HarkesSubstituted forWattat 76'minutes
  • 10DjoumSubstituted forLevittat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Sibbald
  • 16Behich
  • 18McGrathSubstituted forMeekisonat 76'minutes
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forMiddletonat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 8Pawlett
  • 13Eriksson
  • 15Middleton
  • 17Meekison
  • 19Levitt
  • 20Anaku
  • 32Watt
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home24
Away6
Shots on Target
Home12
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 4, Dundee United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 4, Dundee United 2.

  3. Booking

    Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Levitt (Dundee United).

  6. Booking

    Liel Abada (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 4, Dundee United 2. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.

  8. Booking

    Moritz Jenz (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 3, Dundee United 2. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Ralston with a headed pass following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Tony Watt.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Mark Birighitti.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross.

  14. Booking

    Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Daizen Maeda replaces David Turnbull.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 2, Dundee United 2. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aziz Behich.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Matt O'Riley (Celtic).

  20. Post update

    Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic13120146113536
2Rangers1292131112029
3Aberdeen137152721622
4Hibernian146261820-220
5St Mirren136161420-619
6Livingston136161218-619
7Hearts125252021-117
8Motherwell135171616016
9St Johnstone135171417-316
10Kilmarnock143381123-1212
11Ross County143381024-1412
12Dundee Utd142391330-179
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport