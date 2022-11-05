Match ends, Celtic 4, Dundee United 2.
Celtic crushed a remarkable Dundee United comeback in a jaw-dropping finale to roar seven points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit.
Dylan Levitt appeared to have rescued a point for the visitors with his 87th-minute strike, but Celtic substitutes Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada struck in stoppage time at a raucous Parkhead.
Sead Haksabanovic netted a first-half brace either side of Steven Fletcher's spot kick after a VAR intervention.
United now sit bottom of the table.
Celtic's lead could be narrowed if Rangers overcome St Johnstone in Sunday's early kick-off.
The hosts flew out the blocks on their return to domestic action. Jota slid an enticing ball across the face of the United goal, with Haksabanovic lurking at the back post for his first Celtic goal.
The home fans would have been hoped with the early lead, Celtic would inflict another trouncing of United, similar to the 9-0 thumping handed out earlier in the campaign. However, quite the opposite followed.
Fletcher's header undoubtedly struck the arm of leaping left-back Alexandro Bernabei inside the box, although he knew very little about it. After a lengthy VAR check, a spot-kick was awarded by referee David Dickinson with Fletcher stroking the ball down the middle for a controversial equaliser.
Celtic regained the upper hand when Montenegro international Haksabanovic sliced an effort by the fingertips of a helpless Mark Birighitti in the United goal.
After the interval, the hosts peppered the box without crafting a clear-cut opportunity to possess a more comfortable lead prior to a late flurry of gilt-edged chances for United, including Greg Taylor's goal-line clearance to deny Glenn Middleton and Ryan Edwards striking a post.
Then, bedlam. Levitt caressed a curling ball with just two minutes of normal time left that deceived everyone, including Celtic keeper Joe Hart, to hush Celtic Park.
However, Celtic were not done. Three minutes later, substitute Kyogo skimmed a glancing header to prompt chaos inside a bouncing Celtic Park, before Abada audaciously chipped over Birighitti to squash the juice out of the Tangerines.
Player of the match - Jota
'Never stop' attitude displayed again - analysis
Catch your breath if you can. This was a prime example of everything Ange Postecoglou promised when he came to Celtic over a year ago. Goals galore, attacking football and a never-say-die attitude.
In seasons gone by, Celtic would have succumbed to a 2-2 draw, a disappointing drop of points. But despite conceding with just two minutes of regulation time remaining, you'd have been a brave soul if you didn't fancy Celtic to carve out a winner late on... never mind two.
For United, it's gut-wrenching. To come so close to grabbing something from Celtic Park, especially following their 9-0 hammering earlier on in the season, is harrowing. Liam Fox can take plenty from his side's grit and determination, but it's never nice to be looking all the way up from the pit of the table.
What's next
Celtic travel to Fir Park on Wednesday evening to take on Motherwell (19:45 GMT), while Dundee United host Kilmarnock at the same time.
Player of the match
AbadaLiel Abada
Celtic
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number6Player nameJenzAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number25Player nameBernabeiAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
5.98
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number10Player nameDjoumAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number3Player nameMcMannAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number17Player nameMeekisonAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number1Player nameBirighittiAverage rating
5.02
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 6JenzBooked at 90mins
- 25BernabeiBooked at 11minsSubstituted forTaylorat 45'minutes
- 14TurnbullSubstituted forMaedaat 88'minutes
- 33O'Riley
- 41Hatate
- 9HaksabanovicSubstituted forAbadaat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7GiakoumakisSubstituted forFuruhashiat 65'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forForrestat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 4Starfelt
- 8Furuhashi
- 11Abada
- 13Mooy
- 28Abildgaard
- 31Siegrist
- 38Maeda
- 49Forrest
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Birighitti
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 3McMann
- 22FreemanBooked at 88mins
- 23HarkesSubstituted forWattat 76'minutes
- 10DjoumSubstituted forLevittat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Sibbald
- 16Behich
- 18McGrathSubstituted forMeekisonat 76'minutes
- 9FletcherSubstituted forMiddletonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Graham
- 7Niskanen
- 8Pawlett
- 13Eriksson
- 15Middleton
- 17Meekison
- 19Levitt
- 20Anaku
- 32Watt
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 4, Dundee United 2.
Booking
Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dylan Levitt (Dundee United).
Booking
Liel Abada (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 4, Dundee United 2. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.
Booking
Moritz Jenz (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 3, Dundee United 2. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Ralston with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Tony Watt.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Mark Birighitti.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross.
Booking
Kieran Freeman (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Daizen Maeda replaces David Turnbull.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 2, Dundee United 2. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aziz Behich.
Post update
Foul by Matt O'Riley (Celtic).
Post update
Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.