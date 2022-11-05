Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford0CoventryCoventry City0

Watford v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 16Gosling
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 14Kamara
  • 4Choudhury
  • 39Kayembe
  • 12Sema
  • 10João Pedro
  • 23Sarr
  • 7Davis

Substitutes

  • 3M Gaspar
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 27Kabasele
  • 35Okoye
  • 36Hungbo
  • 42Morris

Coventry

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Wilson
  • 4Rose
  • 5McFadzean
  • 2Panzo
  • 28Eccles
  • 14Sheaf
  • 38Hamer
  • 32Burroughs
  • 8Allen
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 45Palmer

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 10O'Hare
  • 19Walker
  • 20Kane
  • 27Bidwell
  • 30Tavares Desidério
  • 36Howley
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ismaïla Sarr (Watford).

  2. Post update

    Michael Rose (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Dan Gosling (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

  5. Post update

    Keinan Davis (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Hassane Kamara (Watford).

  10. Post update

    Michael Rose (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Ben Wilson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ken Sema (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Watford).

  19. Post update

    Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Watford. Hassane Kamara tries a through ball, but Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd19105434181635
4Norwich209562720732
5QPR199552519632
6Preston208751616031
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472326-328
10Birmingham197661915427
11Luton196942119227
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196762421325
14Bristol City207492728-125
15Blackpool196582327-423
16Rotherham195772224-222
17Stoke196491924-522
18Wigan196491926-722
19Cardiff196491421-722
20Coventry175661618-221
21Hull1963102135-1421
22Middlesbrough195592325-220
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1843111725-815
View full Championship table

