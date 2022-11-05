Watford v Coventry City

Foul by Ismaïla Sarr (Watford).
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bachmann
- 16Gosling
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31Sierralta
- 14Kamara
- 4Choudhury
- 39Kayembe
- 12Sema
- 10João Pedro
- 23Sarr
- 7Davis
Substitutes
- 3M Gaspar
- 18Asprilla
- 19Bayo
- 27Kabasele
- 35Okoye
- 36Hungbo
- 42Morris
Coventry
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Wilson
- 4Rose
- 5McFadzean
- 2Panzo
- 28Eccles
- 14Sheaf
- 38Hamer
- 32Burroughs
- 8Allen
- 17Gyökeres
- 45Palmer
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 10O'Hare
- 19Walker
- 20Kane
- 27Bidwell
- 30Tavares Desidério
- 36Howley
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Michael Rose (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dan Gosling (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).
Keinan Davis (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.
Foul by Hassane Kamara (Watford).
Michael Rose (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kasey Palmer.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Ben Wilson.
Attempt saved. Ken Sema (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).
Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Watford).
Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Watford. Hassane Kamara tries a through ball, but Ismaïla Sarr is caught offside.
