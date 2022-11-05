Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland0CardiffCardiff City0

Sunderland v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 26Wright
  • 6Batth
  • 3Cirkin
  • 24Neil
  • 17Ba
  • 10Roberts
  • 16Diallo
  • 20Clarke
  • 9Simms

Substitutes

  • 4Evans
  • 8Embleton
  • 12Bass
  • 19Bennette
  • 21Pritchard
  • 27Matete
  • 32Hume

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Allsop
  • 2Romeo
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 37Nkounkou
  • 6Wintle
  • 8Ralls
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 25Philogene
  • 10Ojo
  • 29M Harris

Substitutes

  • 12Sang
  • 16Nelson
  • 19Sawyers
  • 20Whyte
  • 21Alnwick
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 36Watters
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Harris following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Cirkin.

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Sheff Utd19105434181635
3Blackburn2011182319434
4QPR199552519632
5Preston208751616031
6Norwich208662620630
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472325-228
10Luton196942119227
11Reading198292127-626
12Sunderland196762421325
13Birmingham196761815325
14Rotherham195862223-123
15Bristol City206592628-223
16Blackpool196582327-423
17Stoke196581923-423
18Cardiff196491421-722
19Wigan196491826-822
20Middlesbrough195682324-121
21Coventry175661618-221
22Hull1963102135-1421
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1844101724-716
View full Championship table

