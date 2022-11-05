Sunderland v Cardiff City

Ryan Wintle (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 13O'Nien
- 26Wright
- 6Batth
- 3Cirkin
- 24Neil
- 17Ba
- 10Roberts
- 16Diallo
- 20Clarke
- 9Simms
Substitutes
- 4Evans
- 8Embleton
- 12Bass
- 19Bennette
- 21Pritchard
- 27Matete
- 32Hume
Cardiff
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Allsop
- 2Romeo
- 38Ng
- 23Kipré
- 37Nkounkou
- 6Wintle
- 8Ralls
- 11O'Dowda
- 25Philogene
- 10Ojo
- 29M Harris
Substitutes
- 12Sang
- 16Nelson
- 19Sawyers
- 20Whyte
- 21Alnwick
- 35Rinomhota
- 36Watters
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Harris following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.
Attempt blocked. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Cirkin.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
