Sunderland v Cardiff City

Attempt missed. Mark Harris (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Niels Nkounkou.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 13O'Nien
- 26Wright
- 6BatthBooked at 13mins
- 3Cirkin
- 24NeilBooked at 32mins
- 17Ba
- 10Roberts
- 16Diallo
- 20Clarke
- 9Simms
Substitutes
- 4Evans
- 8Embleton
- 12Bass
- 19Bennette
- 21Pritchard
- 27Matete
- 32Hume
Cardiff
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Allsop
- 2Romeo
- 38Ng
- 23Kipré
- 37Nkounkou
- 6Wintle
- 8Ralls
- 25Philogene
- 10Ojo
- 11O'Dowda
- 29M Harris
Substitutes
- 12Sang
- 16Nelson
- 19Sawyers
- 20Whyte
- 21Alnwick
- 35Rinomhota
- 36Watters
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Batth (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Roberts with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Mahlon Romeo.
Booking
Daniel Neil (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Neil (Sunderland).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Wintle.
Post update
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda.
Post update
Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mahlon Romeo (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sheyi Ojo.
Post update
Foul by Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City).
Post update
Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ryan Wintle.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdoullah Ba (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Neil.
Match report will appear here.