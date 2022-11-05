Stoke City v Birmingham City

Offside, Stoke City. Nick Powell tries a through ball, but Tyrese Campbell is caught offside.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bursik
- 16Wilmot
- 6Jagielka
- 3Fox
- 20SterlingBooked at 9mins
- 8Baker
- 15Thompson
- 14Tymon
- 18Smallbone
- 25Powell
- 10Campbell
Substitutes
- 2Clarke
- 5Souttar
- 9Brown
- 11Gayle
- 13Bonham
- 17Delap
- 24Fosu-Henry
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Ruddy
- 28Sanderson
- 12Dean
- 5Trusty
- 2Colin
- 7Bacuna
- 31BielikBooked at 31mins
- 6Mejbri
- 11Graham
- 9Hogan
- 10Jutkiewicz
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 8Deeney
- 18Chong
- 19James
- 23Longelo
- 27Bellingham
- 35Hall
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Morgan Fox (Stoke City).
Post update
Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Post update
Nick Powell (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City).
Post update
Offside, Stoke City. William Smallbone tries a through ball, but Dujon Sterling is caught offside.
Post update
William Smallbone (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).
Post update
Foul by William Smallbone (Stoke City).
Post update
Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Stoke City. William Smallbone tries a through ball, but Tyrese Campbell is caught offside.
Post update
Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dion Sanderson with a cross.
Post update
William Smallbone (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Stoke City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Match report will appear here.