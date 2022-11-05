Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City0BirminghamBirmingham City1

Stoke City v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bursik
  • 16Wilmot
  • 6Jagielka
  • 3Fox
  • 20SterlingBooked at 9mins
  • 8Baker
  • 15Thompson
  • 14Tymon
  • 18Smallbone
  • 25Powell
  • 10Campbell

Substitutes

  • 2Clarke
  • 5Souttar
  • 9Brown
  • 11Gayle
  • 13Bonham
  • 17Delap
  • 24Fosu-Henry

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 12Dean
  • 5Trusty
  • 2Colin
  • 7Bacuna
  • 31BielikBooked at 31mins
  • 6Mejbri
  • 11Graham
  • 9Hogan
  • 10Jutkiewicz

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 8Deeney
  • 18Chong
  • 19James
  • 23Longelo
  • 27Bellingham
  • 35Hall
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. Nick Powell tries a through ball, but Tyrese Campbell is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Fox (Stoke City).

  3. Post update

    Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).

  6. Post update

    Nick Powell (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Booking

    Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. William Smallbone tries a through ball, but Dujon Sterling is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    William Smallbone (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).

  12. Post update

    Foul by William Smallbone (Stoke City).

  13. Post update

    Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Stoke City. William Smallbone tries a through ball, but Tyrese Campbell is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Jordan Thompson (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dion Sanderson with a cross.

  18. Post update

    William Smallbone (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Stoke City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd19105434181635
4Norwich209562720732
5QPR199552519632
6Preston208751616031
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472326-328
10Birmingham197661915427
11Luton196942119227
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196762421325
14Bristol City207492728-125
15Blackpool196582327-423
16Rotherham195772224-222
17Stoke196491924-522
18Wigan196491926-722
19Cardiff196491421-722
20Coventry175661618-221
21Hull1963102135-1421
22Middlesbrough195592325-220
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1843111725-815
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport