Sheffield United v Burnley

Foul by Ian Maatsen (Burnley).
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 18Foderingham
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 2Baldock
- 16Norwood
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 23Osborn
- 9McBurnie
- 29Ndiaye
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 6Basham
- 10Sharp
- 11Khadra
- 26Clark
- 30Arblaster
- 35Brooks
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 22da Silva
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 4Cork
- 24Cullen
- 17Manuel
- 26Bastien
- 19Zaroury
- 23Tella
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 6Egan-Riley
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10Barnes
- 14Roberts
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 30Dervisoglu
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Benson Manuel.
Post update
Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.