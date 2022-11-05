Close menu
Championship
Sheffield United 0 Burnley 0

Sheffield United v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 2Baldock
  • 16Norwood
  • 4Fleck
  • 3Stevens
  • 23Osborn
  • 9McBurnie
  • 29Ndiaye

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 10Sharp
  • 11Khadra
  • 26Clark
  • 30Arblaster
  • 35Brooks

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 22da Silva
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 4Cork
  • 24Cullen
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 19Zaroury
  • 23Tella

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 30Dervisoglu
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ian Maatsen (Burnley).

  2. Post update

    Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Benson Manuel.

  5. Post update

    Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th November 2022

  • Sheff UtdSheffield United0BurnleyBurnley0
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00LutonLuton Town
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • MillwallMillwall15:00HullHull City
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • RotherhamRotherham United15:00NorwichNorwich City
  • StokeStoke City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • WatfordWatford15:00CoventryCoventry City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20109135181739
2Sheff Utd1996429161333
3Blackburn1911082319433
4QPR189452519631
5Preston208751616031
6Norwich198562620629
7Watford188552621529
8Swansea188462324-128
9Millwall188372220227
10Luton186842119226
11Reading198292127-626
12Sunderland186662421324
13Birmingham186661815324
14Rotherham185762223-122
15Bristol City196492628-222
16Blackpool186482327-422
17Stoke186481923-422
18Cardiff186391421-721
19Middlesbrough185582324-120
20Coventry165561618-220
21Hull1862102135-1420
22Wigan185491726-919
23West Brom183872124-317
24Huddersfield1743101724-715
View full Championship table

