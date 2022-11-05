Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers0West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 4Dickie
  • 26Balogun
  • 22Paal
  • 8Amos
  • 15Field
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 7Willock
  • 9Dykes
  • 10Chair

Substitutes

  • 3Dunne
  • 13Archer
  • 14Thomas
  • 17Dozzell
  • 25Shodipo
  • 30Armstrong
  • 37Adomah

West Brom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 2Furlong
  • 5Bartley
  • 4O'Shea
  • 15PietersBooked at 16mins
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 14Molumby
  • 17J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 11Diangana
  • 10Phillips

Substitutes

  • 1Button
  • 3Townsend
  • 7Rogic
  • 8Livermore
  • 20Reach
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

  2. Post update

    Ethan Laird (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).

  4. Post update

    Ethan Laird (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Alex Palmer.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilias Chair.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

  8. Post update

    Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Kyle Bartley tries a through ball, but Matt Phillips is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Willock with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tim Iroegbunam (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Willock.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Okay Yokuslu.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Erik Pieters.

  14. Post update

    Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross following a set piece situation.

  17. Booking

    Erik Pieters (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Erik Pieters (West Bromwich Albion).

  19. Post update

    Ethan Laird (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd19105434181635
4Norwich209562720732
5QPR199552519632
6Preston208751616031
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472326-328
10Birmingham197661915427
11Luton196942119227
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196762421325
14Bristol City207492728-125
15Blackpool196582327-423
16Rotherham195772224-222
17Stoke196491924-522
18Wigan196491926-722
19Cardiff196491421-722
20Coventry175661618-221
21Hull1963102135-1421
22Middlesbrough195592325-220
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1843111725-815
View full Championship table

