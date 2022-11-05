Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool15:00LutonLuton Town
Venue: Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Sheff Utd19105434181635
3Blackburn1911082319433
4QPR189452519631
5Preston208751616031
6Norwich198562620629
7Watford188552621529
8Swansea188462324-128
9Millwall188372220227
10Luton186842119226
11Reading198292127-626
12Sunderland186662421324
13Birmingham186661815324
14Rotherham185762223-122
15Bristol City196492628-222
16Blackpool186482327-422
17Stoke186481923-422
18Cardiff186391421-721
19Middlesbrough185582324-120
20Coventry165561618-220
21Hull1862102135-1420
22Wigan185491726-919
23West Brom183872124-317
24Huddersfield1743101724-715
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport