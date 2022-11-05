Blackpool v Luton Town

BlackpoolBlackpool15:00LutonLuton Town
Match report will appear here.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|20
|10
|8
|2
|37
|23
|14
|38
|2
|Sheff Utd
|19
|10
|5
|4
|34
|18
|16
|35
|3
|Blackburn
|19
|11
|0
|8
|23
|19
|4
|33
|4
|QPR
|18
|9
|4
|5
|25
|19
|6
|31
|5
|Preston
|20
|8
|7
|5
|16
|16
|0
|31
|6
|Norwich
|19
|8
|5
|6
|26
|20
|6
|29
|7
|Watford
|18
|8
|5
|5
|26
|21
|5
|29
|8
|Swansea
|18
|8
|4
|6
|23
|24
|-1
|28
|9
|Millwall
|18
|8
|3
|7
|22
|20
|2
|27
|10
|Luton
|18
|6
|8
|4
|21
|19
|2
|26
|11
|Reading
|19
|8
|2
|9
|21
|27
|-6
|26
|12
|Sunderland
|18
|6
|6
|6
|24
|21
|3
|24
|13
|Birmingham
|18
|6
|6
|6
|18
|15
|3
|24
|14
|Rotherham
|18
|5
|7
|6
|22
|23
|-1
|22
|15
|Bristol City
|19
|6
|4
|9
|26
|28
|-2
|22
|16
|Blackpool
|18
|6
|4
|8
|23
|27
|-4
|22
|17
|Stoke
|18
|6
|4
|8
|19
|23
|-4
|22
|18
|Cardiff
|18
|6
|3
|9
|14
|21
|-7
|21
|19
|Middlesbrough
|18
|5
|5
|8
|23
|24
|-1
|20
|20
|Coventry
|16
|5
|5
|6
|16
|18
|-2
|20
|21
|Hull
|18
|6
|2
|10
|21
|35
|-14
|20
|22
|Wigan
|18
|5
|4
|9
|17
|26
|-9
|19
|23
|West Brom
|18
|3
|8
|7
|21
|24
|-3
|17
|24
|Huddersfield
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|24
|-7
|15
