Championship
SwanseaSwansea City0WiganWigan Athletic2

Swansea City v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Benda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 23Wood
  • 5Cabango
  • 21Oko-Flex
  • 4Fulton
  • 18Cundle
  • 3Manning
  • 17Piroe
  • 31Cooper
  • 9Obafemi

Substitutes

  • 1Fisher
  • 6Darling
  • 10Ntcham
  • 12Paterson
  • 24Stevens
  • 26Naughton
  • 29Sorinola

Wigan

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Jones
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Whatmough
  • 16Tilt
  • 27Darikwa
  • 8Power
  • 4Naylor
  • 11McClean
  • 20Broadhead
  • 9Wyke
  • 10Keane

Substitutes

  • 6Cousins
  • 18Shinnie
  • 19Lang
  • 21Bennett
  • 28Magennis
  • 30Aasgaard
  • 40Tickle
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Wyke (Wigan Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Cooper.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joël Piroe (Swansea City).

  5. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Joël Piroe (Swansea City).

  7. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James McClean.

  9. Post update

    Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Wigan Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jamie Jones.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Latibeaudiere.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James McClean.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Swansea City 0, Wigan Athletic 2. Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Steven Benda.

  17. Post update

    Armstrong Oko-Flex (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joël Piroe (Swansea City).

  20. Post update

    Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

