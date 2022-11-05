Swansea City v Wigan Athletic

Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Benda
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 23Wood
- 5Cabango
- 21Oko-Flex
- 4Fulton
- 18Cundle
- 3Manning
- 17Piroe
- 31Cooper
- 9Obafemi
Substitutes
- 1Fisher
- 6Darling
- 10Ntcham
- 12Paterson
- 24Stevens
- 26Naughton
- 29Sorinola
Wigan
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Jones
- 15Kerr
- 5Whatmough
- 16Tilt
- 27Darikwa
- 8Power
- 4Naylor
- 11McClean
- 20Broadhead
- 9Wyke
- 10Keane
Substitutes
- 6Cousins
- 18Shinnie
- 19Lang
- 21Bennett
- 28Magennis
- 30Aasgaard
- 40Tickle
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Cooper.
Foul by Joël Piroe (Swansea City).
Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joël Piroe (Swansea City).
Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James McClean.
Oliver Cooper (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jamie Jones.
Attempt blocked. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Latibeaudiere.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James McClean.
Goal!
Goal! Swansea City 0, Wigan Athletic 2. Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McClean with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Steven Benda.
Armstrong Oko-Flex (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James McClean (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Joël Piroe (Swansea City).
Tom Naylor (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
