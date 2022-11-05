Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United0NorwichNorwich City1

Rotherham United v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Johansson
  • 20Hall
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 30Kioso
  • 16Lindsay
  • 4Barlaser
  • 18Rathbone
  • 10Norton-Cuffy
  • 8Wiles
  • 14WashingtonSubstituted forKellyat 37'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Eaves
  • 11Ogbene
  • 12Kelly
  • 21Peltier
  • 22Odoffin
  • 24Humphreys
  • 31Vickers

Norwich

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 6Gibson
  • 15McCallum
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 8Hayden
  • 23McLean
  • 20A Ramsey
  • 22Pukki
  • 24Sargent

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 9Hugill
  • 10Dowell
  • 14Cantwell
  • 25Hernández
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 46Gibbs
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Isaac Hayden (Norwich City).

  2. Post update

    Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam McCallum (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Teemu Pukki with a cross.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Rotherham United. Georgie Kelly replaces Conor Washington because of an injury.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Rotherham United. Jamie Lindsay tries a through ball, but Ben Wiles is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).

  7. Post update

    Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Sam McCallum (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Sargent (Norwich City).

  11. Post update

    Grant Hall (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Daniel Barlaser.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Richard Wood.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sam McCallum (Norwich City).

  16. Post update

    Peter Kioso (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Richard Wood.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Rotherham United 0, Norwich City 1. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley20108237231438
2Blackburn2012082419536
3Sheff Utd19105434181635
4Norwich209562720732
5QPR199552519632
6Preston208751616031
7Watford198652621530
8Millwall198472220228
9Swansea198472326-328
10Birmingham197661915427
11Luton196942119227
12Reading198292127-626
13Sunderland196762421325
14Bristol City207492728-125
15Blackpool196582327-423
16Rotherham195772224-222
17Stoke196491924-522
18Wigan196491926-722
19Cardiff196491421-722
20Coventry175661618-221
21Hull1963102135-1421
22Middlesbrough195592325-220
23West Brom193972124-318
24Huddersfield1843111725-815
View full Championship table

