Rotherham United v Norwich City

Foul by Isaac Hayden (Norwich City).
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Johansson
- 20Hall
- 6Wood
- 2Harding
- 30Kioso
- 16Lindsay
- 4Barlaser
- 18Rathbone
- 10Norton-Cuffy
- 8Wiles
- 14WashingtonSubstituted forKellyat 37'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Eaves
- 11Ogbene
- 12Kelly
- 21Peltier
- 22Odoffin
- 24Humphreys
- 31Vickers
Norwich
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 28Gunn
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 6Gibson
- 15McCallum
- 17Gomes Sara
- 8Hayden
- 23McLean
- 20A Ramsey
- 22Pukki
- 24Sargent
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 9Hugill
- 10Dowell
- 14Cantwell
- 25Hernández
- 30Giannoulis
- 46Gibbs
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam McCallum (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Teemu Pukki with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Georgie Kelly replaces Conor Washington because of an injury.
Post update
Offside, Rotherham United. Jamie Lindsay tries a through ball, but Ben Wiles is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
Post update
Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Sam McCallum (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Rotherham United).
Post update
Foul by Joshua Sargent (Norwich City).
Post update
Grant Hall (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua Sargent (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Daniel Barlaser.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Richard Wood.
Post update
Foul by Sam McCallum (Norwich City).
Post update
Peter Kioso (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Max Aarons with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Richard Wood.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 0, Norwich City 1. Kenny McLean (Norwich City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Match report will appear here.