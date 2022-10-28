Scottish Cup: Pollok's third-round tie at Ayr live on BBC Scotland
Pollok's bid for another Scottish Cup upset when they face Ayr United in the third round will be shown live on BBC Scotland next month.
The West of Scotland League club visit Somerset Park on Monday, 28 November (19:45 GMT), with coverage on the BBC Scotland channel and iPlayer.
Pollok stunned League 2 Annan Athletic in a seven-goal thriller to secure their place.
Championship side Ayr enter at the third-round stage.
