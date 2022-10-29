Last updated on .From the section Football

Miguel Carvalho had never started a Jersey Bulls game before

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman heaped praise on Miguel Carvalho after his hat-trick in a 6-2 win over Frimley Green at Springfield.

The youngster was making his first start for the islanders, who stay 10th in Combined Counties Premier South.

Bulls kept their unbeaten start to the season with eight wins from 10 games.

"To be fair to Miguel he wasn't going to be in the starting line up, but the way he trained on Thursday made our minds up," Freeman told BBC Jersey.

"First half he did start on the left and we gave him license to drift in," Freeman added.

"Once we took Reuben Mendes off and put Sammy Sutcliffe on the left we did put him in a 10 and he could run in that area.

"He is so direct and creative he'll get on the ball and he's got that ability to beat a man in a two-yard space and get past someone, and there aren't too many people who can do that.

"Seeing him do that today at this level is fantastic really and it gives us a real option when teams do sit in that we have a bit of creativity that can unlock teams."

Luke Campbell's third-minute header put Jersey ahead before Frimley pulled one back soon after.

But Carvalho converted Francis Lekimamati's 24th-minute pass to make it 2-1 before Liam Trotter's excellent strike three minutes later.

Carvalho slotted home Frank Tobin's pass after an hour before adding an impressive third 10 minutes later.

Lorne Bickley made it 6-1 with 15 minutes left before the visitors got a consolation second six minutes later.