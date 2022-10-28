Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax in the summer for an initial fee of £81.3m

Manchester United winger Antony says he's "not going to stop doing what got me where I am" after his showboating criticism in the Europa League.

Antony produced a 720-degree spin with the ball stuck to his left foot in Thursday's win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

Boss Erik ten Hag said afterwards he will "correct" the Brazilian if the player is unnecessarily showboating.

"We're known for our art and I'm not going to stop doing what got me where I am," wrote Antony on Instagram. external-link

The message was posted by the 22-year-old on Friday.

After Antony's spin, his next move was to knock the ball straight out for a Sheriff goal-kick.

Ten Hag denied it was the reason he substituted the £85m winger at half-time.

"I don't have a problem with tricks as long as it's functional," said the Dutchman, who also managed Antony at Ajax.

"I demand more from him - more runs behind, more often in the box and more playing in the pocket.

"When there is a trick like that, it's nice as long as it's functional. If you're not losing the ball, then it's OK - but if it's a trick because of a trick, then I will correct him."