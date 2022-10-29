Local businessman David Clowes completed his takeover of Derby County in the summer

Derby County was sold for £18m and the administrators charged over £3m in costs associated with trying to save the stricken club, a report reveals.

An administrators progress report posted on Companies House has outlined the costs associated with Quantuma running Derby before its sale to local businessman David Clowes in the summer.

It is also confirmed that an initial loan of £20.471m owed to American finance company MSD Holdings, dating back to Mel Morris' ownership, which had been lodged against Pride Park, has now been repaid, in addition to a further £3.75m loan taken out with the same company by the administrators to help keep the club running.

HMRC received £6.265m, or 25%, of the £25.049m it was owed by the club.

Quantuma's overall fees were £1.65m, in addition to £95,000-worth of pre-administration costs. The report says they regard the case to be one of "high complexity with extra responsibilities". They confirm they have received £900,000 of this money so far.

Quantuma also confirmed that they employed leading legal firm Pinsent Masons to advise on appropriate matters as a cost of £1.2m, most of which has now been paid.

Another legal firm, Freeths, provided advice on the appeal against a 12-point deduction for the club entering administration, which cost £284,000. This has also been paid.

Derby are currently 10th in League One, five points off the play-off places, and last month appointed Paul Warne as their new manager following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior.