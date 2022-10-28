Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Pinnock began his career at Southend and his previous clubs include Dover and AFC Wimbledon

Northampton Town winger Mitch Pinnock has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the League Two club.

The 27-year-old has scored 11 goals in 62 league games since arriving from Kilmarnock in the summer of 2021.

Pinnock was on target in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Sutton United which left the Cobblers third in the table.

"He has performed really well for us over the season and a third that he has been with us and he is really enjoying his football," said boss Jon Brady.

"He is another player who is an experienced figure in the dressing room and an excellent role model for the younger players.

"We have an excellent dressing-room culture at the club and Mitch is a big part of that."

Northampton are at home to Newport County on Saturday.