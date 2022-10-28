Bristol City are unbeaten so far in the Championship with five wins to their name

Bristol City head coach Lauren Smith believes the team's unbeaten start to the Championship is down to a renewed ambition within the squad.

The Robins, relegated from the Women's Super League in 2021, sit three points clear at the top of the league after five wins and a draw from six matches.

They next face fourth-placed Charlton Athletic away on Sunday, 30 October.

"It shows that the work of the staff and players have put in has really had an impact," Smith told BBC Sport.

"We spoke in the summer about how we wanted to be ambitious, but that's not just in terms of results because that's something that everybody has a part in - the opposition, the referee.

"It's more about how we hold ourselves, the way we go about our business, the standards that we set in training and games for each other.

"It was always about making sure that we have high standards and hopes. I'm really pleased with the first six games that we are flying where we are."

After dropping out of the top flight, Bristol City finished third in the Championship last season in Smith's first campaign in charge, what she described as a "build phase" ahead of this year.

"I think where we've changed a little bit from last year and what's impressed me is how we've controlled games and managed moments where perhaps we might have got desperate before or frustrated," Smith said.

"We've had really good results and really good performances which has meant we've been winning games more often than chasing them.

"That bit is our next step really - when we're in that situation where the chips are down and we have to go and be resilient."

'Target on our back'

While the team has scored 11 goals - including six in the last two games - they have also only conceded two and kept four clean sheets.

Eight new players were brought in this summer, including striker Shania Hayles from Aston Villa, who has already scored five goals.

Key members of last year's squad were also retained. Goalkeeper Fran Bentley signed a permanent contract after a season on loan from Manchester United, while captain Aimee Palmer and last season's league top-scorer Abbie Harrison signed new deals in January.

"We were really pointed in our recruitment," Smith explained. "We spent a lot of time before the end of the season looking at who we might go after, where the gaps in our squad were, what kind of players and people we wanted to bring in."

The backroom staff were also bolstered, with former England defender Anita Asante brought in as a first-team coach following her retirement from playing.

"The little nuggets of information that she gives are exceptional," Smith said. "She works a lot with our centre-backs but also with our forwards to know a centre-back's mind so they can play against it."

Promotion back to the WSL is the ultimate aim, awarded only to the team finishing top of the Championship.

"We've started so well that there's a target on our back and everybody in the league is going to want to try and stop us, put a hurdle in, try and pull us to the ground. That's going to be our next challenge," Smith added.

"We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves. It's great in the here and now but also Bristol City have really never been a team that have not been the underdogs, there's always someone else that you want to beat.

"It's a new feeling for everybody so we now have to make sure we manage that in the correct way."