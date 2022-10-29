Paul Wotton's side have yet to lose a league game this season

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says the 2-0 loss to Beaconsfield Town in the FA Trophy will not 'define' his side.

Wotton made a number of changes to a team that are unbeaten and top of Southern Premier South after 13 games.

Sam Granville got a 23rd-minute opener for the victors as he tapped into an empty net after a shot hit the bar before Kyel Reid converted a penalty 14 minutes later in the first round tie.

"We didn't do enough to win the game today," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It's very important we realise where we are. That was an FA Trophy game, we're now out of that, we're out of the FA Cup, however we've played 13 games in the league and we're top of the league and undefeated.

"Today's result doesn't define us at all, it was invaluable to give boys in the squad minutes and ultimately it's just cemented what I know about the players, who we miss, who we need in the starting 11 and who we don't.

"I've got no problem with getting beat today, the boys gave everything they had but ultimately weren't good enough."