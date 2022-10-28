Last updated on .From the section Man City

Phillips has only made three substitute appearances since joining Man City from Leeds in the summer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says England duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are unlikely to play for their club until after the World Cup.

Defender Walker has been out with a groin injury, while midfielder Phillips has had shoulder surgery.

Guardiola says the pair are recovering well, but will miss Saturday's Premier League match at Leicester.

However, he would not rule them out of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Asked how Walker and Phillips had reacted to their situation, Guardiola said: "In a positive way."

He added: "They are optimistic and they are in touch with the national team. Hopefully they will be OK to be selected, but it is up to the national team."

Phillips, 26, has been restricted to three substitute appearances since his £45m summer move from Leeds United, the last of which came against Borussia Dortmund on 14 September.

Walker, 32, who last featured in City's Premier League win over Manchester United on 2 October, previously said he was "confident" of being fit in time for the World Cup, which begins on 20 November.

Guardiola also said striker Erling Haaland's fitness would be assessed before he decided whether to pick the Norwegian this weekend.

"He is better," added the City manager. "He is training this afternoon and we will assess in a few hours."