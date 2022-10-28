Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Scott Tanser, left, will sit out St Mirren's match against Hibs to tend to his injured wife

St Mirren defender Scott Tanser will miss Saturday's game with Hibernian after being involved in a car crash that left his wife injured.

Tanser, 28, emerged unscathed but will be absent for the Premiership trip to Easter Road to tend to his wife.

"Unfortunately, Scott was involved in a car crash the night before last," said manager Stephen Robinson.

"He, luckily enough, is okay. Unfortunately his wife is not as good and we wish her a speedy recovery."

Robinson added: "Scott is happy everyone is okay but he won't be involved in the game on Saturday.

"It puts football into perspective, doesn't it? His kids weren't in the car but his wife has been injured.

"Our focus is making sure him and his family are okay, first and foremost, and hopefully maybe getting him back in next week but at the moment he needs to make sure family are okay."