Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Ben Heneghan has played 13 games for Sheffield Wednesday since joining from AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield Wednesday's Ben Heneghan is to have surgery on a knee injury and may not play again this season.

The centre-back suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 1-1 draw with Lincoln City last Saturday.

Heneghan, 29, only joined Wednesday in the summer from AFC Wimbledon.

"It's a bitter blow for us, because he was a wonderful mainstay in defence, and has played a huge part," said Owls manager Darren Moore.

Heneghan now faces a lengthy period of recuperation, as Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It's not good news. In the game against Lincoln he sustained an injury, and it's one that's going to require surgery.

"It's one that could potentially keep him out for the rest of the season."