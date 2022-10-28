Last updated on .From the section Football

Fans were given an insight into Joey Barton's motivational methods.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton gave fans an insight into his managerial methods by posting his tactics board to Twitter.

Inside Joey Barton's dressing room after Bristol Rovers drew with third-placed Sheffield Wednesday

Until the arrival of the Amazon All or Nothing series, football fans didn't normally get this much access to the dressing room.

For instance, viewers of the latest series may fondly remember some of Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta's tactics boards. One notable example displayed a picture of a heart, a brain and a fan, with the the word 'energy' connecting all three.

Much of Barton's notes outline a pressing style of play, with instructions like "big start", "squeeze space" and "stick together".

Another section of the board is dedicated to motivational quotes, such as "you're unique", "a one off", "a true superstar".

Then there are more obscure references such as "cage door closed", "a collective bed of discipline" and "show the world tonight".

Since taking over at Rovers last year the former Manchester City, QPR and Burnley midfielder has overseen a promotion back to League One in his first season and the Gas are currently sitting comfortably in mid-table.