Joe Allen has won 72 caps for Wales across a 13-year international career

Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen is facing a race to be fit for Wales' opening World Cup match with the United States on Monday, 21 November.

Swansea have confirmed that the 32-year-old will not play before Wales' World Cup opener in Qatar.

Allen has been out with a hamstring injury he picked up during the Swans' win over Hull on 17 September.

"The only positive is he has a chance of being ready for the World Cup for Wales," Swans boss Russell Martin said.

The news that Allen is struggling in his comeback is a huge blow for Wales, who are appearing in the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Allen, a player of the tournament at Euro 2016, is a key performer for Robert Page's side.

Page said earlier this week that he had concerns over Allen's fitness, with the midfielder having suffered a "setback".

Martin, who is discussing a new contract to extend his stay as Swansea head coach, says the Swans' medical team will now look to get Allen ready to play in Qatar.

Asked if he would play for Swansea before the tournament begins, he said: "No. All focus on us now is on taking the Swansea hat off.

"It's about getting him ready for trying to give him every opportunity to be ready for his country to play on the biggest stage, something he's played a huge part in getting them there."

Martin says Allen feels frustrated that he cannot help his club side, who are up to fourth in the Championship after beating bitter rivals Cardiff City 2-0 on Sunday.

"Joe is disappointed not to be playing for us and it's been a real struggle for him," Martin added.

"It's been a battle for him. He's been desperate to get ready for Swansea and Wales.

"Now, we've had to accept, or almost push Joe into not trying to get ready for us.

"If we can get him ready for the World Cup and he does really well for Wales, he comes back to us in a better place anyway."

Martin confirmed Page's comment that Allen's rehabilitation has included setbacks.

"It's been a huge source of frustration and disappointment for us," he said.

"There's been some mistakes along the way with his injury which is frustrating. But he's on the right path now."