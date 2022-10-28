Caldwell lifts the FA Cup after Wigan produced one of the competition's biggest upsets of recent times in the 2013 final

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell will use his experience of winning the FA Cup final with Wigan to prepare his side to face rivals Plymouth Argyle.

Caldwell was in the squad that claimed a surprise win over Manchester City in 2013 under manager Roberto Martinez.

City face League One leaders Argyle for the first time since 2019 on Monday.

"We were massive underdogs, but we had real clarity on how we were going to win the game and real belief on how we were going to win the game," he said.

"Ultimately we went and beat a team that was far superior to ourselves, but on the day because of the way he prepared the team, because of the clarity that he gave every individual, we had that belief because we knew we could do it.

"That is what I what want to take from those kind of experiences. That I have to get the players in a position where yes it's a big game, yes they will be nervous, but they know how how they're going to go about winning it, and that clarity is really important and that is my job as the manager to provide the players with that," he told BBC Sport.

Caldwell, who also played in Glasgow and Edinburgh derbies for Celtic and Hibernian, took over as Exeter manager on Monday.

Gary Caldwell also won the Scottish Cup final in 2007 with Celtic when they beat Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 at Hampden Park

The 40-year-old, who was Wigan's club captain when the team enjoyed FA Cup glory nine years ago, saw his side get a 0-0 draw away at Derby County in his first game on Tuesday.

And he says he is under no illusions how big Monday's Devon derby at Home Park will be for Exeter City and the club's supporters.

"I'm very much aware that for the supporters there is much more on this game than just three points.

"It's the bragging rights, it's being able to speak to their mates whether they're at work or whatever, and to have that opportunity to get one up on your biggest rival, I understand how important that is.

"It's my job to make the players aware of the enormity of the game, but how we're going to win the game and clarity on how we're going to be successful in this game.

"We have to be emotional, without a doubt, but we have to take the emotion out of it as well and play with our heads for moments in the game as well.

"Getting that balance right is so important in terms of performance."