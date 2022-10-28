Chris Hargreaves was appointed in May but struggled to get results at Huish Park

Yeovil Town are looking for an experienced manager to replace Chris Hargreaves, according to director Stuart Robins.

The Glovers sacked the former Torquay boss on Thursday after a run of just two wins all season.

Yeovil lost to National League South neighbours Taunton Town in an FA Cup qualifying replay last week.

"We're looking to bring someone in with some experience at this level and above," Robins told BBC Radio Somerset.

"The only way that the fans will get really behind the team is if we produce a winning team, we've got to win football matches.

"That's one of the disappointments, that some games we've played some really good football and not come away with the results.

"But at the end of the day, and Chris would often say this to me 'I do understand it's a results business' and it is, we've got to win football matches."

The Glovers are 21st in the National League and occupy the final relegation place having won just once in their last 10 games in all competitions and have scored just two goals in their last seven games.

"It wasn't the Taunton game. If you look at the season we've won two games in 17, if you include the Taunton games," Robins added.

"You'd normally expect a team like Yeovil, who are a league above and full time as opposed to part time, to go through, particularly as it was at Huish Park.

"Oldham was a very poor performance, which was a game we'd normally expect to win where they were at, and we'd expect normally to beat Aldershot, we really didn't play well against Aldershot.

"It wasn't one particular individual game, we are 21st in the league, we're in the relegation zone, we've got to get out of it and we've got to get out of it quickly."