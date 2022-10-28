Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs, European Super League
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers skipper James Tavernier last night backed Giovanni van Bronckhorst as he insisted the Ibrox dressing room is right behind their under-fire manager. (Daily Record)
A new, revised version of the European Super League plan could yet include a proposal to Celtic and Rangers but would effectively freeze out English clubs unless a new compromise competition could be found. (Mirror)
Albian Ajeti, now on loan with Austrian club Strum Graz, insists he has no regrets over his move to Celtic, despite injury woes and a lack of game time. (Football Scotland)
Celtic full-back Greg Taylor says he and his team-mates are focused only on Sunday's visit to Livingston before turning attention to next week's game at Real Madrid. (Daily Record)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is prepared to promote more young players into his first-team squad for trips to Dingwall and Istanbul after Stephen Kingsley picked up another hamstring injury against RFS at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Manager Jim Goodwin reveals a meeting to hammer home to his Aberdeen summer signings how much games with Rangers mean to the clubs' fans. (Press & Journal)
Former Pittodrie striker Charlie Nicholas has backed Aberdeen to finish third in the Premiership this season. (Press & Journal)
James Sands believes Rangers can have a "positive season" as he targets a Champions League win over Ajax next week to reward the Ibrox support. (Herald)
Allan McGregor is Rangers' best goalkeeper and deserved number one, former Ibrox defender Craig Moore insists - but the Australian says the club should be planning to replace him next season. (Scottish Sun)
Manager Lee Johnson is mulling over a part-time psychologist for Hibs as he tries to solve the team's mental frailties. (Scotsman)
Nathan Patterson is closing in on his return to action for Everton, after the initial diagnosis of his injury was not one that would keep Scotland full-back out for months. (Daily Express)