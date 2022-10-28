Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers skipper James Tavernier last night backed Giovanni van Bronckhorst as he insisted the Ibrox dressing room is right behind their under-fire manager. (Daily Record) external-link

A new, revised version of the European Super League plan could yet include a proposal to Celtic and Rangers but would effectively freeze out English clubs unless a new compromise competition could be found. (Mirror) external-link

Albian Ajeti, now on loan with Austrian club Strum Graz, insists he has no regrets over his move to Celtic, despite injury woes and a lack of game time. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic full-back Greg Taylor says he and his team-mates are focused only on Sunday's visit to Livingston before turning attention to next week's game at Real Madrid. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is prepared to promote more young players into his first-team squad for trips to Dingwall and Istanbul after Stephen Kingsley picked up another hamstring injury against RFS at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin reveals a meeting to hammer home to his Aberdeen summer signings how much games with Rangers mean to the clubs' fans. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Pittodrie striker Charlie Nicholas has backed Aberdeen to finish third in the Premiership this season. (Press & Journal) external-link

James Sands believes Rangers can have a "positive season" as he targets a Champions League win over Ajax next week to reward the Ibrox support. (Herald) external-link

Allan McGregor is Rangers' best goalkeeper and deserved number one, former Ibrox defender Craig Moore insists - but the Australian says the club should be planning to replace him next season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson is mulling over a part-time psychologist for Hibs as he tries to solve the team's mental frailties. (Scotsman) external-link