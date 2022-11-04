Close menu
Scottish Championship
Cove RangersCove Rangers19:45Queen's ParkQueen's Park
Venue: Balmoral Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1373328171124
2Morton136341913621
3Queen's Park136342121021
4Inverness CT136341515021
5Partick Thistle136252524120
6Dundee135442118319
7Raith Rovers136161613319
8Cove Rangers133462024-413
9Hamilton132561324-1111
10Arbroath13247817-910
