Last updated on

Aberdeen kept up their rampant home form to leapfrog Hibernian into third place in the Scottish Premiership with an absorbing win at Pittodrie.

Bojan Miovski slotted home a retaken penalty at the end of the first half after some protracted discussions with VAR, and nodded home his second the other side of the interval.

Ylber Ramadani and Leighton Clarkson scored impressive strikes either side of Mykola Kukharevych's tap in for Hibs, which was awarded after a lengthy VAR intervention.

It means Jim Goodwin's side have now scored four goals in five of their last seven home matches in all competitions.

32 Campbell Referee: David Munro Attendance: 16,479 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Aberdeen 4, Hibernian 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Aberdeen 4, Hibernian 1. Booking Josh Campbell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian). Post update Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Post update Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen). Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Leighton Clarkson. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Matthew Kennedy replaces Bojan Miovski. Post update Attempt missed. Nohan Kenneh (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lewis Stevenson. Post update Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen). Post update Offside, Hibernian. Rocky Bushiri tries a through ball, but Élie Youan is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Élie Youan replaces Mykola Kukharevych. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Stevenson replaces Marijan Cabraja. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Jack MacKenzie replaces Hayden Coulson. goal Goal! Goal! Aberdeen 4, Hibernian 1. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marley Watkins. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Josh Campbell replaces Kyle Magennis. Booking Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward