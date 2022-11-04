Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock2LivingstonLivingston3

Kilmarnock 2-3 Livingston: Stokes own goal gives Livi deserved win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Chris Stokes
Chris Stokes lies on the pitch after scoring an own goal to earn Livingston the win

Livingston fought back twice to surge into sixth in the Scottish Premiership with a battling but deserved victory at Kilmarnock.

Two goals from unlikely source Joe Wright put Kilmarnock ahead at either end of the first half, with Bruce Anderson briefly restoring parity with a long-range piledriver.

But Sean Kelly's second-half penalty punished Chris Stokes' handball before the defender inadvertently shanked a cross into his own net to give Livingston a late advantage.

The result means the West Lothian side are just three points off third spot, while Kilmarnock hover ominously above the bottom two sides by the same margin.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Kilmarnock

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHemming
    Average rating

    4.40

  2. Squad number25Player nameAlebiosu
    Average rating

    5.30

  3. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    4.44

  4. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.11

  5. Squad number6Player nameStokes
    Average rating

    4.88

  6. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    4.89

  7. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    4.42

  8. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    4.64

  9. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    4.88

  10. Squad number10Player nameJones
    Average rating

    1.97

  11. Squad number27Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    4.36

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    3.62

  2. Squad number8Player nameAlston
    Average rating

    2.69

  3. Squad number9Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    2.06

  4. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    2.00

  5. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    3.21

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    6.54

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    5.88

  3. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    5.46

  4. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    6.05

  5. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    5.74

  6. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.67

  7. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    5.72

  8. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    8.04

  9. Squad number7Player nameBahamboula
    Average rating

    5.94

  10. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.78

  11. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    6.53

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    5.78

  2. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    6.18

  3. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.90

  4. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    4.26

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 5TaylorBooked at 51minsSubstituted forMayoat 78'minutes
  • 19WrightBooked at 90mins
  • 6StokesBooked at 60mins
  • 4PowerSubstituted forMurrayat 86'minutes
  • 22DonnellySubstituted forPolworthat 79'minutes
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forAlstonat 65'minutes
  • 11Armstrong
  • 10Jones
  • 27CameronSubstituted forShawat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Mayo
  • 3Dorsett
  • 8Alston
  • 9Shaw
  • 15Murray
  • 20Walker
  • 21McInroy
  • 26Doidge
  • 31Polworth

Livingston

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 6Obileye
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 3LongridgeSubstituted forMontañoat 56'minutes
  • 24KellyBooked at 45mins
  • 8Pittman
  • 17KellySubstituted forOméongaat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7BahamboulaSubstituted forShinnieat 84'minutes
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forHoltat 84'minutes
  • 19NoubleBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 11Montaño
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 31Konovalov
  • 32Hamilton
  • 33Oméonga
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
5,239

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Livingston 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Livingston 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Jones.

  5. Post update

    Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

  8. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Booking

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

  12. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

  15. Booking

    Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Ryan Alebiosu (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Jones.

  19. Post update

    Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1211014293333
2Rangers1292131112029
3Aberdeen137152721622
4Hibernian146261820-220
5St Mirren126151217-519
6Livingston136161218-619
7Hearts125252021-117
8Motherwell135171616016
9St Johnstone135171417-316
10Kilmarnock143381123-1212
11Dundee Utd132381126-159
12Ross County13238722-159
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport