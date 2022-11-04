Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Livingston 3.
Livingston fought back twice to surge into sixth in the Scottish Premiership with a battling but deserved victory at Kilmarnock.
Two goals from unlikely source Joe Wright put Kilmarnock ahead at either end of the first half, with Bruce Anderson briefly restoring parity with a long-range piledriver.
But Sean Kelly's second-half penalty punished Chris Stokes' handball before the defender inadvertently shanked a cross into his own net to give Livingston a late advantage.
The result means the West Lothian side are just three points off third spot, while Kilmarnock hover ominously above the bottom two sides by the same margin.
Kilmarnock
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHemmingAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number25Player nameAlebiosuAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number6Player nameStokesAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number10Player nameJonesAverage rating
1.97
- Squad number27Player nameCameronAverage rating
4.36
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number8Player nameAlstonAverage rating
2.69
- Squad number9Player nameShawAverage rating
2.06
- Squad number15Player nameMurrayAverage rating
2.00
- Squad number31Player namePolworthAverage rating
3.21
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number5Player nameFitzwaterAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number3Player nameLongridgeAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number17Player nameKellyAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number7Player nameBahamboulaAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
6.53
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number33Player nameOméongaAverage rating
4.26
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hemming
- 25Alebiosu
- 5TaylorBooked at 51minsSubstituted forMayoat 78'minutes
- 19WrightBooked at 90mins
- 6StokesBooked at 60mins
- 4PowerSubstituted forMurrayat 86'minutes
- 22DonnellySubstituted forPolworthat 79'minutes
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forAlstonat 65'minutes
- 11Armstrong
- 10Jones
- 27CameronSubstituted forShawat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mayo
- 3Dorsett
- 8Alston
- 9Shaw
- 15Murray
- 20Walker
- 21McInroy
- 26Doidge
- 31Polworth
Livingston
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 6Obileye
- 5Fitzwater
- 3LongridgeSubstituted forMontañoat 56'minutes
- 24KellyBooked at 45mins
- 8Pittman
- 17KellySubstituted forOméongaat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7BahamboulaSubstituted forShinnieat 84'minutes
- 9AndersonSubstituted forHoltat 84'minutes
- 19NoubleBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 10Esmael Gonçalves
- 11Montaño
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 31Konovalov
- 32Hamilton
- 33Oméonga
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 5,239
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Livingston 3.
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Jones.
Post update
Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joel Nouble (Livingston).
Post update
Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Joel Nouble (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Joe Wright (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.
Booking
Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ryan Alebiosu (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Jones.
Post update
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).