Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Chris Stokes lies on the pitch after scoring an own goal to earn Livingston the win

Livingston fought back twice to surge into sixth in the Scottish Premiership with a battling but deserved victory at Kilmarnock.

Two goals from unlikely source Joe Wright put Kilmarnock ahead at either end of the first half, with Bruce Anderson briefly restoring parity with a long-range piledriver.

But Sean Kelly's second-half penalty punished Chris Stokes' handball before the defender inadvertently shanked a cross into his own net to give Livingston a late advantage.

The result means the West Lothian side are just three points off third spot, while Kilmarnock hover ominously above the bottom two sides by the same margin.

More to follow.

Livingston Livingston Livingston Kilmarnock Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Hemming Average rating 4.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Alebiosu Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Taylor Average rating 4.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Wright Average rating 5.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Stokes Average rating 4.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Power Average rating 4.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Donnelly Average rating 4.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name McKenzie Average rating 4.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Armstrong Average rating 4.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Jones Average rating 1.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Cameron Average rating 4.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Mayo Average rating 3.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Alston Average rating 2.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Shaw Average rating 2.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Murray Average rating 2.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Polworth Average rating 3.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Livingston Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name George Average rating 6.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 5.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 5.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Fitzwater Average rating 6.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Longridge Average rating 5.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Kelly Average rating 6.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 5.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Kelly Average rating 8.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Bahamboula Average rating 5.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Nouble Average rating 6.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 11 Player name Cristian Montaño Average rating 5.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 6.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 5.90 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Oméonga Average rating 4.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10