Kilmarnock v Livingston - team news, preview & selectors

Cristian Montano's goal gave Livingston victory over Kilmarnock in September

Kilmarnock's Calum Waters misses the Scottish Premiership visit of Livingston on Friday night with a hamstring injury and Ben Chrisene remains absent with an ankle problem.

Christian Doidge and Blair Alston are still out and Scott Robinson is sidelined, while Kyle Lafferty serves the third game of a 10-match ban.

Livi's Morgan Boyes completes a two-match suspension, but Shamal George and Kurtis Guthrie are both set to return to the squad after missing last week's defeat to Celtic.

Guthrie was ill after fears he had suffered a fractured leg at Ibrox the previous weekend were dispelled. Cristian Montano is also battling to return from a knock, while Jamie Brandon and long-term absentee Tom Parkes remain on the sidelines.

The managers' view

Kilmarnock's Derek McInnes on his side's good results at home:

"We need to knuckle down, take the confidence from the home form and get back to winning ways and hopefully start another unbeaten run.

"Nobody wants to go into the World Cup break on the back of poor form so it is important that we pick ourselves up and go again."

Livingston's David Martindale on Friday night football:

"I'm not averse to it. I quite enjoy it when I've got a game on a Saturday and Friday night football's on. I like three o'clock on a Saturday but that's how I'm programmed, it's how I grew up. But I am open to change."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost each of their past three league meetings with Livingston, who have won both of their last two league games against promoted clubs, including one against Kilmarnock in September.

