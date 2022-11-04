Close menu
Championship
ReadingReading1PrestonPreston North End2

Reading 1-2 Preston North End: Visitors move up to fifth with third consecutive win

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments8

Ched Evans scored his first goal for Preston since November 2021 and his first brace since November 2020
Ched Evans scored his first goal for Preston since November 2021 and his first brace since November 2020

Preston North End moved up to fifth in the Championship as they beat Reading to clinch their third consecutive league win.

After a first half short of chances at either end, Preston took the lead courtesy of Ched Evans' superb header from Robbie Brady's swinging ball into the box.

Reading levelled with 20 minutes remaining as Lucas Joao made no mistake from the spot after Brady brought down Andy Yiadom.

Evans struck the winner having collected the ball just outside the box before he fired low past Reading keeper Joe Lumley.

The result moves Preston up three places and into the Championship's top six, continuing their winning run, while Reading remain 11th following a fifth defeat in seven games.

Preston came into the match off the back of a poor defensive run on their travels, conceding eight goals in their past four away Championship games, but they kept Reading out in a drab first 45 minutes.

Neither side offered much before the break and seemed to cancel each other out, with Brady forcing a good save from Lumley just before half-time as Preston registered the first meaningful shot on goal.

Brady was involved as Preston broke the deadlock early in the second half as he curled a ball in from the right which Evans did well to glance into the bottom left-hand corner.

Preston's lead lasted just 20 minutes as Joao fired his penalty past Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman but there was drama to come as the game wound down.

Evans, who had scored his first goal in 35 appearances earlier on, bagged his second of the evening following some superb work down the right wing from Ben Woodburn, who laid the ball off for Evans to hit his decisive low shot.

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 17Yiadom
  • 3Holmes
  • 5McIntyre
  • 23Hoilett
  • 8Hendrick
  • 22LoumBooked at 56minsSubstituted forFornahat 59'minutes
  • 12BabaSubstituted forGuinness-Walkerat 81'minutes
  • 10Ince
  • 11MeiteSubstituted forLongat 59'minutes
  • 2CarrollSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Long
  • 9Lucas João
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 19Fornah
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 27Mbengue

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 44PottsBooked at 90mins
  • 18LedsonBooked at 77mins
  • 8BrowneSubstituted forMcCannat 81'minutes
  • 11BradyBooked at 23mins
  • 10JohnsonSubstituted forWoodburnat 64'minutes
  • 9EvansBooked at 80mins
  • 19RiisSubstituted forMaguireat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fernández
  • 3Cunningham
  • 13McCann
  • 20Woodburn
  • 23Diaby
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Cornell
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamReadingAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Reading 1, Preston North End 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Reading 1, Preston North End 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Woodburn with a headed pass.

  4. Booking

    Brad Potts (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Brad Potts (Preston North End).

  6. Post update

    Lucas João (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Holmes (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrese Fornah.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyrese Fornah (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.

  10. Post update

    Ched Evans (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tom McIntyre (Reading).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas João.

  13. Post update

    Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Holmes (Reading).

  15. Post update

    Ched Evans (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tyrese Fornah (Reading).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Alistair McCann replaces Alan Browne.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Nesta Guinness-Walker replaces Abdul-Rahman Baba.

  19. Booking

    Ched Evans (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Reading 1, Preston North End 2. Ched Evans (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Woodburn.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by Eamonn, today at 22:21

    Preston play nice football and easily deserved to win. The referee was well out of order in giving Reading a penalty.

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 22:19

    I feel sorry for both sets of fans having to watch that drivel every week,1st half was a great ad for insomnia,and the second wasn’t much better

  • Comment posted by John, today at 22:19

    The perfect away performance, stop the opposition from paying and score two brilliant goals. Well worth the 36 match wait.

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 22:19

    Taxi for the former Man U “Leg End”

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 22:19

    Good for Evans to start and score two vital goals. An unexpected but most welcome win. Good to see that Lowe has seen sense and reverted to the Hughes, Lindsay, Storey back 3. Very solid. Lindsay plays so much better and looks less vulnerable when he has Hughes alongside of him. Woodman impressive again.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 22:18

    2 decent goals from Evans.

    Ought to get more on that showing .

  • Comment posted by Haggerty F, today at 22:17

    Superb, North End. EIEIEIO ??!!

  • Comment posted by Press on, today at 22:16

    Reading players diving all over and we still beat them 👍

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 4th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley19108135181738
2Blackburn1911082319433
3Sheff Utd1895429161332
4QPR189452519631
5Preston208751616031
6Norwich198562620629
7Watford188552621529
8Swansea188462324-128
9Millwall188372220227
10Luton186842119226
11Reading198292127-626
12Sunderland186662421324
13Birmingham186661815324
14Rotherham185762223-122
15Bristol City196492628-222
16Blackpool186482327-422
17Stoke186481923-422
18Cardiff186391421-721
19Middlesbrough185582324-120
20Coventry165561618-220
21Hull1862102135-1420
22Wigan185491726-919
23West Brom183872124-317
24Huddersfield1743101724-715
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport