Match ends, Shamrock Rovers 1, KAA Gent 1.
Ten-man Shamrock Rovers picked up their second point in the Europa Conference League in a 1-1 draw with Gent at Tallaght Stadium.
Rory Gaffney netted Rovers' first goal of the group stage after three minutes.
Teenage midfielder Justin Ferizaj was sent off in the 73rd minute for a second yellow card.
Gent immediately levelled through Hong Hyun-seok and the Belgians can still progress from Group F with victory over Molde in their final game on Thursday.
Shamrock Rovers went into the game without scoring a goal in the group but, fresh off the back of their successful League of Ireland title defence, made the perfect start when Gaffney headed home Richie Towell's deep cross.
The goal was Rovers' first in a European group stage in 11 years, and Stephen Bradley's men held their own against the visitors, who won the reverse game 3-0.
Rovers lost Dylan Watts and Chris McCann to injury in the first-half as 17-year-old Freizaj was introduced, and Gent grew into the game and squandered numerous chances to equalise.
The game turned when Freizaj was sent off for a second booking, and Hong capitalised in the next attack to hit an equaliser the following minute.
Gent pushed for a late winner but the Hoops held on for a point ahead of their final game away to Djurgarden on Thursday.
Line-ups
Shamrock Rovers
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Mannus
- 6ClearyBooked at 88mins
- 4Lopes
- 3Hoare
- 23FarrugiaBooked at 85mins
- 17TowellBooked at 66minsSubstituted forGannonat 90+3'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 26McCannSubstituted forGraceat 34'minutes
- 11KavanaghBooked at 42mins
- 22Lyons
- 20GaffneySubstituted forSerdenyukat 90+3'minutes
- 7WattsSubstituted forFerizajat 24'minutesBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 2Gannon
- 5Grace
- 18Serdenyuk
- 21Ferizaj
- 25Pöhls
- 28Tetteh
- 30Leitis
- 32Leddy
KAA Gent
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Nardi
- 2Okumu
- 5Ngadeu
- 31Godeau
- 18Samoise
- 8Odjidja-OfoeSubstituted forVan Der Berghat 88'minutes
- 22MarrehBooked at 35minsSubstituted forKumsat 45'minutes
- 10HaugeSubstituted forHongat 61'minutes
- 17Hjulsager
- 16SalahSubstituted forDomingos Matias Fortunaat 75'minutes
- 29Depoitre
Substitutes
- 7Hong
- 11Cuypers
- 15Lagae
- 24Kums
- 25Domingos Matias Fortuna
- 27Van Der Bergh
- 33Roef
- 40Vanden Borre
- Referee:
- Julian Weinberger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shamrock Rovers 1, KAA Gent 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Pico.
Booking
Seán Gannon (Shamrock Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Núrio Fortuna (KAA Gent) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Seán Gannon (Shamrock Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Shamrock Rovers. Viktor Serdenyuk replaces Rory Gaffney.
Substitution
Substitution, Shamrock Rovers. Seán Gannon replaces Richard Towell because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Hong Hyun-seok (KAA Gent).
Post update
Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, KAA Gent. Rune Van Der Bergh replaces Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.
Booking
Daniel Cleary (Shamrock Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Andrew Hjulsager (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Cleary (Shamrock Rovers).
Booking
Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Hong Hyun-seok (KAA Gent).
Post update
Daniel Cleary (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Laurent Depoitre (KAA Gent).
Post update
Pico (Shamrock Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.