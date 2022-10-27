Last updated on .From the section Football

Shamrock Rovers' 17-year-old midfielder Justin Ferizaj was sent off for two yellow cards

Ten-man Shamrock Rovers picked up their second point in the Europa Conference League in a 1-1 draw with Gent at Tallaght Stadium.

Rory Gaffney netted Rovers' first goal of the group stage after three minutes.

Teenage midfielder Justin Ferizaj was sent off in the 73rd minute for a second yellow card.

Gent immediately levelled through Hong Hyun-seok and the Belgians can still progress from Group F with victory over Molde in their final game on Thursday.

Shamrock Rovers went into the game without scoring a goal in the group but, fresh off the back of their successful League of Ireland title defence, made the perfect start when Gaffney headed home Richie Towell's deep cross.

The goal was Rovers' first in a European group stage in 11 years, and Stephen Bradley's men held their own against the visitors, who won the reverse game 3-0.

Rovers lost Dylan Watts and Chris McCann to injury in the first-half as 17-year-old Freizaj was introduced, and Gent grew into the game and squandered numerous chances to equalise.

The game turned when Freizaj was sent off for a second booking, and Hong capitalised in the next attack to hit an equaliser the following minute.

Gent pushed for a late winner but the Hoops held on for a point ahead of their final game away to Djurgarden on Thursday.