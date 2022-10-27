Benfica Women v FC Bayern München Ladies

First Half ends, Benfica Women 1, FC Bayern München Ladies 0.
Line-ups
Benfica Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Talbert
- 7Cantuário da Silva
- 16Ucheibe
- 15da Silva Costa
- 13Sousa Alves
- 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
- 21Domínguez Encinas
- 6Martins Faria
- 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
- 9Silva Sobrinho
- 20Lacasse
Substitutes
- 8da Silva Cintra
- 11Negrão
- 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
- 17Norton
- 19Silva Amado
- 27Santos
- 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
- 33Pintassilgo
- 39Vilão Dias
- 66Campos Costa
- 71da Silva
- 77Manjenje Nogueira Silva
FC Bayern München Ladies
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Grohs
- 8Rall
- 4Viggósdóttir
- 3Kumagai
- 30Simon
- 25Zadrazil
- 31Stanway
- 16Magull
- 10Dallmann
- 11Schüller
- 17Bühl
Substitutes
- 1Benkarth
- 9Damnjanovic
- 13de Souza da Silva
- 14Bragstad
- 20Kett
- 27Laurent
- 33Leitzig
- 35Landenberger
- 39Kappes
- Referee:
- Eleni Antoniou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Carole Costa.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München Ladies. Sarah Zadrazil tries a through ball, but Carolin Simon is caught offside.
Post update
Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women).
Goal!
Goal! Benfica Women 1, FC Bayern München Ladies 0. Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cloé Lacasse with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Post update
Lúcia Alves (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München Ladies. Klara Bühl tries a through ball, but Sarah Zadrazil is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ana Vitória (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Maximiliane Rall (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women).
Post update
Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Glódís Viggósdóttir.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies).
Post update
Valéria (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Georgia Stanway (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ana Vitória (Benfica Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Linda Dallmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.