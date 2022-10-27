Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group D
Benfica WomenBenfica Women1FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies0

Benfica Women v FC Bayern München Ladies

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Benfica Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Talbert
  • 7Cantuário da Silva
  • 16Ucheibe
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 13Sousa Alves
  • 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 21Domínguez Encinas
  • 6Martins Faria
  • 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
  • 9Silva Sobrinho
  • 20Lacasse

Substitutes

  • 8da Silva Cintra
  • 11Negrão
  • 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
  • 17Norton
  • 19Silva Amado
  • 27Santos
  • 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
  • 33Pintassilgo
  • 39Vilão Dias
  • 66Campos Costa
  • 71da Silva
  • 77Manjenje Nogueira Silva

FC Bayern München Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Grohs
  • 8Rall
  • 4Viggósdóttir
  • 3Kumagai
  • 30Simon
  • 25Zadrazil
  • 31Stanway
  • 16Magull
  • 10Dallmann
  • 11Schüller
  • 17Bühl

Substitutes

  • 1Benkarth
  • 9Damnjanovic
  • 13de Souza da Silva
  • 14Bragstad
  • 20Kett
  • 27Laurent
  • 33Leitzig
  • 35Landenberger
  • 39Kappes
Referee:
Eleni Antoniou

Match Stats

Home TeamBenfica WomenAway TeamFC Bayern München Ladies
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Benfica Women 1, FC Bayern München Ladies 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Carole Costa.

  3. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München Ladies. Sarah Zadrazil tries a through ball, but Carolin Simon is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Benfica Women 1, FC Bayern München Ladies 0. Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cloé Lacasse with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lina Magull (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  8. Post update

    Lúcia Alves (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München Ladies. Klara Bühl tries a through ball, but Sarah Zadrazil is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ana Vitória (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Maximiliane Rall (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Glódís Viggósdóttir.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  16. Post update

    Valéria (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Georgia Stanway (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ana Vitória (Benfica Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carolin Simon (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Linda Dallmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22009096
2Real Madrid Femenino21102024
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra2002010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies22006066
2Roma Femminile22005326
3Slavia Prague Women200203-30
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22007166
2Juventus Femminile21103124
3Lyon Féminines201126-41
4Zürich Women200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino2200131126
2Benfica Women210119-83
3FC Bayern München Ladies21012203
4Rosengård Women200226-40
View full Women's Champions League tables

