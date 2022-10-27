Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group C
Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile1Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines1

Juventus Femminile v Lyon Féminines

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Juventus Femminile

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Peyraud-Magnin
  • 71LenziniSubstituted forNildénat 77'minutes
  • 32Sembrant
  • 23Salvai
  • 13Boattin
  • 77GunnarsdóttirSubstituted forCarusoat 70'minutes
  • 2Pedersen
  • 15Grosso
  • 11BonanseaSubstituted forBonfantiniat 69'minutes
  • 10Girelli
  • 18BeerensteynSubstituted forCernoiaat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Aprile
  • 3Gama
  • 5Nildén
  • 7Cernoia
  • 8Rosucci
  • 9Cantore
  • 12Lundorf
  • 19Zamanian
  • 21Caruso
  • 22Bonfantini
  • 33Duljan
  • 38Forcinella

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Endler
  • 23Cayman
  • 6Henry
  • 3Renard
  • 4Bacha
  • 17van de DonkBooked at 50mins
  • 11EgurrolaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSombathat 42'minutes
  • 26Horan
  • 20Cascarino
  • 28Malard
  • 9Le SommerSubstituted forBruunat 66'minutesBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 2Jauréna
  • 5Morroni
  • 18Sombath
  • 21Gilles
  • 24Bruun
  • 25Benyahia
  • 27Becho
  • 30Paljevic
  • 37Mendy
  • 40Holmgren
Referee:
Marta Huerta de Aza

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventus FemminileAway TeamLyon Féminines
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away20
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).

  3. Post update

    Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Juventus Femminile. Valentina Cernoia tries a through ball, but Arianna Caruso is caught offside.

  5. Booking

    Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines).

  7. Post update

    Amanda Nildén (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Selma Bacha.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Amanda Nildén replaces Martina Lenzini.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).

  12. Post update

    Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wendie Renard with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Arianna Caruso (Juventus Femminile).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines).

  18. Post update

    Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Arianna Caruso replaces Sara Gunnarsdóttir.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22009096
2Real Madrid Femenino21102024
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra2002010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies22006066
2Roma Femminile22005326
3Slavia Prague Women200203-30
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus Femminile21103124
2Arsenal Women11005143
3Lyon Féminines201126-41
4Zürich Women100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino2200121116
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women200225-30
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

