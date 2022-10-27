Juventus Femminile v Lyon Féminines

Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Juventus Femminile
Formation 4-3-3
- 16Peyraud-Magnin
- 71LenziniSubstituted forNildénat 77'minutes
- 32Sembrant
- 23Salvai
- 13Boattin
- 77GunnarsdóttirSubstituted forCarusoat 70'minutes
- 2Pedersen
- 15Grosso
- 11BonanseaSubstituted forBonfantiniat 69'minutes
- 10Girelli
- 18BeerensteynSubstituted forCernoiaat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Aprile
- 3Gama
- 5Nildén
- 7Cernoia
- 8Rosucci
- 9Cantore
- 12Lundorf
- 19Zamanian
- 21Caruso
- 22Bonfantini
- 33Duljan
- 38Forcinella
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Endler
- 23Cayman
- 6Henry
- 3Renard
- 4Bacha
- 17van de DonkBooked at 50mins
- 11EgurrolaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forSombathat 42'minutes
- 26Horan
- 20Cascarino
- 28Malard
- 9Le SommerSubstituted forBruunat 66'minutesBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 2Jauréna
- 5Morroni
- 18Sombath
- 21Gilles
- 24Bruun
- 25Benyahia
- 27Becho
- 30Paljevic
- 37Mendy
- 40Holmgren
- Referee:
- Marta Huerta de Aza
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).
Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Juventus Femminile. Valentina Cernoia tries a through ball, but Arianna Caruso is caught offside.
Booking
Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines).
Amanda Nildén (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Daniëlle van de Donk (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Selma Bacha.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Amanda Nildén replaces Martina Lenzini.
Hand ball by Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile).
Foul by Selma Bacha (Lyon Féminines).
Agnese Bonfantini (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wendie Renard with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Arianna Caruso (Juventus Femminile).
Attempt missed. Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines).
Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus Femminile. Arianna Caruso replaces Sara Gunnarsdóttir.