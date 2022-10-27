Rosengård Women v Barcelona Femenino

Attempt missed. Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Line-ups
Rosengård Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Micah
- 6Öling
- 36Lundgren
- 3Arnardóttir
- 15WikBooked at 56mins
- 19BredgaardSubstituted forChmielinskiat 76'minutes
- 20Persson
- 29HoldtSubstituted forThøgersenat 67'minutes
- 11LarssonSubstituted forKullashiat 66'minutes
- 21LundinSubstituted forSandersat 76'minutes
- 22Schough
Substitutes
- 4Ayinde
- 7Brown
- 9Kullashi
- 12Mukasa
- 13Thøgersen
- 23Sanders
- 24Kristell
- 25Berglund
- 27Chmielinski
- 28Schmidt
- 30Polozen
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños
- 8TorrejónSubstituted forBronzeat 66'minutes
- 2Paredes
- 4León Cebrián
- 16Rolfö
- 14Bonmatí
- 21WalshSubstituted forEngenat 66'minutes
- 9Caldentey Oliver
- 10HansenSubstituted forCrnogorcevicat 39'minutes
- 20Oshoala
- 18da Silva FerreiraBooked at 31minsSubstituted forPinaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Pina
- 7Crnogorcevic
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 15Bronze
- 17Paralluelo
- 22Rábano
- 23Engen
- 24Font
- 27Pérez
- 37Font
- Referee:
- Lorraine Watson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away33
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Wik (Rosengård Women).
Post update
Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Aitana Bonmatí tries a through ball, but Mariona Caldentey is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Clàudia Pina.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gina-Maria Chmielinski (Rosengård Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mia Persson.
Substitution
Substitution, Rosengård Women. Stefanie Sanders replaces Karin Lundin.
Substitution
Substitution, Rosengård Women. Gina-Maria Chmielinski replaces Sofie Bredgaard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Frederikke Thøgersen (Rosengård Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Clàudia Pina.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Sofie Bredgaard.
Post update
Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Mapi León with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Teagan Micah.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucy Bronze (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.
Post update
Clàudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Loreta Kullashi (Rosengård Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Rosengård Women. Frederikke Thøgersen replaces Olivia Holdt.