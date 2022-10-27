Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group D
Rosengård WomenRosengård Women1Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino3

Rosengård Women v Barcelona Femenino

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Rosengård Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Micah
  • 6Öling
  • 36Lundgren
  • 3Arnardóttir
  • 15WikBooked at 56mins
  • 19BredgaardSubstituted forChmielinskiat 76'minutes
  • 20Persson
  • 29HoldtSubstituted forThøgersenat 67'minutes
  • 11LarssonSubstituted forKullashiat 66'minutes
  • 21LundinSubstituted forSandersat 76'minutes
  • 22Schough

Substitutes

  • 4Ayinde
  • 7Brown
  • 9Kullashi
  • 12Mukasa
  • 13Thøgersen
  • 23Sanders
  • 24Kristell
  • 25Berglund
  • 27Chmielinski
  • 28Schmidt
  • 30Polozen

Barcelona Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Paños
  • 8TorrejónSubstituted forBronzeat 66'minutes
  • 2Paredes
  • 4León Cebrián
  • 16Rolfö
  • 14Bonmatí
  • 21WalshSubstituted forEngenat 66'minutes
  • 9Caldentey Oliver
  • 10HansenSubstituted forCrnogorcevicat 39'minutes
  • 20Oshoala
  • 18da Silva FerreiraBooked at 31minsSubstituted forPinaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Pina
  • 7Crnogorcevic
  • 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
  • 15Bronze
  • 17Paralluelo
  • 22Rábano
  • 23Engen
  • 24Font
  • 27Pérez
  • 37Font
Referee:
Lorraine Watson

Match Stats

Home TeamRosengård WomenAway TeamBarcelona Femenino
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home4
Away33
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.

  2. Post update

    Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Wik (Rosengård Women).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Aitana Bonmatí tries a through ball, but Mariona Caldentey is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Clàudia Pina.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gina-Maria Chmielinski (Rosengård Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mia Persson.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Rosengård Women. Stefanie Sanders replaces Karin Lundin.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Rosengård Women. Gina-Maria Chmielinski replaces Sofie Bredgaard.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  11. Post update

    Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Frederikke Thøgersen (Rosengård Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Clàudia Pina.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Sofie Bredgaard.

  15. Post update

    Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Mapi León with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Teagan Micah.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Bronze (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.

  18. Post update

    Clàudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Loreta Kullashi (Rosengård Women).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rosengård Women. Frederikke Thøgersen replaces Olivia Holdt.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22009096
2Real Madrid Femenino21102024
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra2002010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies22006066
2Roma Femminile22005326
3Slavia Prague Women200203-30
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus Femminile21103124
2Arsenal Women11005143
3Lyon Féminines201126-41
4Zürich Women100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino2200121116
2FC Bayern München Ladies11002113
3Rosengård Women200225-30
4Benfica Women100109-90
View full Women's Champions League tables

